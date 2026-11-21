The errant establishments whose licenses were suspended include—Shivam Pharma, Hadapsar; Bharat Chemist, Dehu Road; Ganesha Medical, Khed; Shrutikaraj Medicals, Moshi; Lifeline Medico, Talegaon Dabhade; and Arihant Medical and Morya Medical in Baramati.

The action was taken after inspections were conducted between November 2 and November 14. The Pune division includes the Pune, Solapur, Satara, Kolhapur, and Sangli districts.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of seven medical stores and cancelled licences of five drug manufacturers in its Pune division for violating the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, as part of a state-wide enforcement drive, officials said on Saturday.

How can people report illegal drug sales or medicines of doubtful quality in Maharashtra?

How can people report illegal drug sales or medicines of doubtful quality in Maharashtra?

Which medical stores and drug manufacturers in Pune division had their licences suspended or cancelled?

Which medical stores and drug manufacturers in Pune division had their licences suspended or cancelled?

The FDA also took action against drug manufacturers, cancelling the licences of five allopathic and ayurvedic drug manufacturing units for non-compliance during the same period. The five licences cancelled include: Jeevak Ayurvedic Pvt Ltd in Kolhapur; Alhad Ayurvedic Products in Shahapur; Ratnatray Ayur Pharma in Kasba Sangaon, Kagal; Parco Pharmaceuticals in Nasrapur, Bhor; and Punarvasu Ayurved in Sangli.

Girish Hukare, Joint Commissioner, FDA (Drug), Pune division, said inspections were carried out rigorously, including surprise visits.

“While inspections of Manufacturing units are mandated every three years, Maharashtra FDA conducts them annually to ensure compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). Several violations were detected, including non-compliance with GMP norms and instances of adulterated ayurvedic products containing allopathic ingredients,” he said.

During the same period, the Drugs Department conducted 319 inspections across Maharashtra. These included 60 inspections of drug manufacturing units and 259 of retail establishments selling medicines.

Following the inspections, 137 notices were issued; 114 licences were suspended and cancelled. Among manufacturing units, 24 notices were issued, 13 licences were cancelled, and five were suspended. Besides, 113 notices were issued to retailers, and 15 licences were cancelled, and 81 were suspended.

Furthermore, the department conducted six search-and-seizure operations, confiscating drugs and cosmetics worth approximately ₹2.28 crore.

Two FIRs were registered, and three people were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for the illegal sale of narcotic and habit-forming drugs, said officials.

“In line with the goal of Safe Food, Safe Drugs, Safe Maharashtra, the Food and Drug Administration is continuously striving to ensure that citizens of the State have access to safe drugs, cosmetics and medical products of standard quality. Citizens are requested to report any illegal manufacture/sale of drugs anywhere in the State, or any drugs, medical devices/cosmetics of doubtful quality, to the Commissioner's Office of the Administration or to the nearest district office,” FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said.