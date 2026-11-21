The storm moved towards West Bengal after making landfall near Gopalpur in Odisha on Friday morning, bringing heavy rain to south Bengal since November 19 evening.

A cyclist passes by amid rainfall triggered by Cyclone 'Akvan' under an overcast sky in Nadia, West Bengal. (PTI/ Representational)

The remnants of severe cyclonic storm Akvan, which weakened into a low-pressure area on Saturday, will bring rain to West Bengal till November 22 morning, the IMD said.

Weather conditions in West Bengal According to the IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely over most districts of south Bengal and a few places in north Bengal on Saturday.

Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail across the state from November 24, with minimum temperatures expected to fall by two to three degrees Celsius, the Met department said.

With the weakening storm bringing very heavy rain over the coastal districts, the seaside tourist town of Digha in Purba Medinipur district recorded the state's highest rainfall at 176 mm in 24 hours till 8.30 am, according to the IMD data.

Also Read I Cyclone Akvan crosses Odisha coast near Gopalpur, brings heavy rain

Kanthi in the same district received 105 mm rainfall during the period, while Sagar island in the other coastal district of South 24 Parganas district received 85 mm rain, it said.

Kolkata received 41 mm of rain during the same period as the Met forecast a cloudy sky with light to moderate rain for the city on Saturday.