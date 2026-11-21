Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Police has seized 18,600 kg of drugs and psychotropic substances, worth around ₹75 crore, and arrested 2,619 people in 1,452 cases registered since 2019, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Saturday. Arunachal Police seized 18,600 kg of narcotics worth ₹75 crore since 2019: CM Khandu more

Addressing the President's Police Colour presentation ceremony at the Police Training Centre in Banderdewa, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Khandu said police had intensified its campaign against drug trafficking, with Operation Dawn, launched in November 2023, targeting 534 addresses and resulting in the seizure of 9,557 kg of narcotics.

Describing the presentation of the prestigious President's Police Colour to the state police as a historic occasion, Khandu said the recognition was a red-letter day for Arunachal Pradesh and particularly for its police force.

He thanked President Droupadi Murmu for conferring the honour and said the occasion would remain an important milestone in the history of the state.

"This is history in the making, and we are all fortunate to be part of this historic moment," he said, urging police personnel to preserve the memories of the occasion for their families and future generations.

Tracing the history of the state police, Khandu said the force had evolved over the years, with the Assam Rifles playing an important role in maintaining security in the region before the formation of a separate police force.

The Arunachal Pradesh Police was established in 1971, with its headquarters initially functioning from Shillong, he said and recalled the contribution of its pioneering officer, L B Sewa, who led the formation of the force as Assistant Inspector General of Police.

The Police Training Centre at Banderdewa, where Saturday's ceremony was held, was established in 1973, he said.

From its modest beginnings, the force has expanded to four ranges, 29 police stations, five Arunachal Pradesh Battalions and five India Reserve Battalions , with a total strength of around 16,500 personnel, Khandu said.

He said the state police had made significant contributions to maintaining law and order and supporting the state's development, working in close coordination with the Indian Army and Central Armed Police Forces.

Congratulating the newly recruited personnel who received appointment letters at the ceremony, the chief minister said joining the police force carried great responsibility and demanded hard work, commitment and sacrifice.

He also paid tribute to police personnel who had laid down their lives in the line of duty and extended his gratitude to their families for their sacrifices and support.

Khandu congratulated the entire police force on receiving the President's Police Colour, describing it as recognition of its service and dedication.

State Home Minister Mama Natung and DGP Rajesh Kumar, also spoke on the occasion.

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