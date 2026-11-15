10+ stops, 604-km route: Railways approves train connecting Ayodhya to Nepal's Janakpur Dham
The service will operate once a week, departing from Janakpur Dham on Saturday and from Ayodhya Cantt on Monday.
The Indian Railways has approved a new weekly train service between Janakpur Dham in Nepal and Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, the government said on Saturday.
The ministry of railways described the move as a "significant step towards strengthening India-Nepal connectivity". However, it has not yet been announced when the commercial operations will begin.
"The service will establish an important rail link between two destinations deeply associated with the Ramayana tradition – Janakpur Dham, revered as the birthplace of Mata Sita, and Ayodhya, the birthplace of Prabhu Shri Ram," the statement read.
It added, "The initiative will provide passengers from both countries with improved access to these prominent religious and cultural centres while reinforcing their shared civilisational heritage."
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Distance covered, stoppages, and more - Check key details
The service will operate once a week, departing from Janakpur Dham on Saturday and from Ayodhya Cantt on Monday.
Connecting Janakpur Dham with Ayodhya Cantt:
Covering around 604 kilometres, the weekly train service will connect Janakpur Dham with Ayodhya Cantt, the ministry stated.
It will pass through several towns and cities in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
Commercial stoppages:
Besides its terminal stations, the train will have commercial stoppages at Jaynagar, Madhubani, Shisho, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur and Ayodhya Dham. The statement did not specify other commercial stoppages on Nepal’s side.
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Expected to make cross-border travel more convenient
The ministry said that the new service is expected to make cross-border travel more convenient for tourists, pilgrims, and other passengers.
"It will facilitate religious journeys between Janakpur and Ayodhya, encourage tourism circuits associated with the Ramayana and provide greater mobility to people travelling for education, business and family-related purposes," it said.
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India-Nepal ties
On India-Nepal ties, the official statement said that the two countries share centuries-old cultural, historical and social bonds, with religious traditions and cross-border community relationships forming an integral part of the partnership.
"The new train service will add another dimension to bilateral cooperation by using railway connectivity to bring communities closer," it added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More