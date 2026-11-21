It would be neither “practicable nor wise” to ban generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools that can summarise judgments, suggest legal arguments and produce polished answers within minutes, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said on Saturday, advocating clear rules and responsible use of the technology instead of a blanket prohibition. Justice Kant said banning AI tools would merely drive their use underground, where institutions would have little opportunity to guide or examine it. (PTI) more

Addressing the first annual international conference of the Commonwealth Legal Education Association (CLEA) in Hyderabad, the CJI cautioned that AI was fundamentally changing how legal education, research and professional work were conducted, but stressed that technological assistance could not become a substitute for independent reasoning, verification and accountability.

“The question, therefore, is no longer whether students will use these tools, but whether the work they submit still reflects their own reasoning, understanding, and appreciation for the law,” he said, underlining the need for law schools to rethink academic assessments and prepare students for a profession that was already adopting these technologies.

Justice Kant said banning AI tools would merely drive their use underground, where institutions would have little opportunity to guide or examine it. Pointing to the approach adopted by courts across the Commonwealth, he cited the Supreme Court of Singapore, which permits court users to employ generative AI but holds them fully responsible for everything they file.

“The wiser course is to set clear rules and to teach responsible use, so that technology assists the student’s search,” he said.

Turning to the use of AI in legal research, Kant warned that a fluent and convincing answer was not necessarily an accurate one. Such tools could generate fabricated judicial authorities, omit crucial qualifications in summarising judgments or produce incomplete comparative analyses by overlooking jurisprudence from parts of the Commonwealth that remained poorly represented in digital databases.

“An AI system cannot be credited as an author, precisely because it cannot be held responsible for the work,” he said, stressing that researchers must verify every authority against its primary source, disclose material assistance received from AI tools and remain answerable for what they publish.

He also flagged the risks of feeding confidential information into external AI platforms, cautioning that unpublished manuscripts, research data and client information must not be uploaded without due regard to consent, privacy and security. Calling for institutional safeguards, the CJI urged universities, academic supervisors and publishers to formulate clear guidance on the use of AI in research.

Beyond technology, Kant used the address to argue that legal education must move away from an excessive dependence on theoretical instruction and equip students to apply legal principles to real-life disputes.

He said practical learning should not remain confined to separate clinical courses but should also inform the teaching of core subjects such as evidence, criminal procedure, family law and constitutional law. A contract law student, for instance, could be asked to draft and negotiate an agreement, while a constitutional law student could trace a denied entitlement to the legal remedy available.

“None of this replaces the study of law; it simply asks the student to apply doctrine to a living problem, rather than meet it only as an abstract proposition,” he said, while cautioning that clinical programmes must have trained supervisors and meaningful assessments and should not become a paper exercise.

The CJI also called for a minimum period of legal aid work to be made compulsory for every law student before graduation, with additional academic credits for those who undertook work beyond the prescribed requirement.

Emphasising that the responsibility to learn did not end with enrolment as an advocate, Kant said the legal profession needed institutions that could continuously connect classroom learning with the realities of justice delivery.