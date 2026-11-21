A 14-year-old boy from Haryana's Ballabhgarh was held by the Delhi Police on Saturday for allegedly hacking into a website meant for former Agniveers, officials said. He also allegedly attempted to sell the information of around 4,000 personnel on the dark web for $500 (approximately ₹47,000). Delhi Police catch 14-year-old for alleged Agniveer data breach (PTI/Representative image) more

The teen gained unauthorised access to a test website developed for former Agniveers, news agency PTI reported. The platform was designed to allow personnel who had completed their four-year military service to register and explore employment opportunities in other government departments.

He allegedly extracted information from the platform and posted an advertisement on the dark web, claiming to possess details of around 4,000 Agniveers and offering the data for sale. Investigators suspect that AI tools may have been used to access the website.

The Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit has recovered data from the boy's digital devices. The material is being analysed to verify whether it contains genuine information and establish the extent of the suspected breach.

Police have also approached the Union ministry of home affairs seeking access to the official Agniveer database to cross-check the recovered information.

The teen was questioned in accordance with the law and later handed over to his family following preliminary questioning, officials said.

What is the Agniveer scheme? The Agniveer recruitment programme was introduced by the Centre in June 2022, under the Agnipath scheme. It allows young men and women to join the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force for a four-year tenure. Those recruited are called Agniveers and undergo military training before being deployed in their respective services.

At the end of their four-year service, up to 25% of each batch can be retained in the regular armed forces, depending on organisational requirements and performance. The remaining personnel are released with a one-time Seva Nidhi package.

The programme is also intended to help former Agniveers find employment after completing their military service, including through opportunities in government departments and the private sector.