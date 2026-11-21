The Assam government earlier this week launched a statewide crackdown on traffic violations to enforce road safety rules. During the three-day drive, the transport department seized 5,335 vehicles, issued 16,785 traffic challans and collected more than ₹2 crore in fines, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Guwahati recorded the highest number of challans among the districts featured in the chief minister’s daily updates, with 2,513 over the three days. Sonitpur followed with 1,175 and Dibrugarh with 967. (Representative) more

Sarma shared details of the vehicles seized, challans issued and fines collected during the crackdown between November 17 and 19. On Saturday, he said the state witnessed a declining trend in traffic rule violations following the enforcement measures.

“The amount of fines collected has declined on November 19 compared to November 18, which is a positive sign. In the interest of protecting people’s lives, we want this figure to come down to zero, without compromising on our commitment,” he said.

He added that the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards breaches of motor vehicle laws would continue.

The figures shared by the CM show that enforcement was at its most intensive on November 18, when 8,982 challans were issued, compared with 3,850 on November 17 and 3,953 on November 19. The number of vehicles seized also fell over the three days, from 1,864 on November 17 to 1,846 the next day and 1,625 on November 19.

The department collected ₹68 lakh in fines on November 17, ₹66.20 lakh on November 18 and ₹69.28 lakh on November 19, taking the three-day total to ₹2.03 crore. These figures show that collections increased on November 19 compared with the previous day, even as the number of challans fell.

Sarma’s remarks on Saturday followed two days of social media posts in which he sought to underline that the crackdown was not intended simply to raise revenue.

On Friday, he said collecting fines was not the government’s objective and warned that stricter enforcement measures could follow.

“I want to make it clear — collecting fines is not our objective. We want this number to be lower. Strict enforcement against violations of motor vehicle laws continues in Assam. Fines are only the beginning,” he said, urging drivers to follow traffic rules for their own safety.

A day earlier, the chief minister said district administrations across Assam had adopted a strict approach to enforcing motor vehicle laws and that action was being taken against violators.

“My appeal to every driver and passenger: follow motor vehicle laws, keep your speed under control and act responsibly towards road safety. Your life is precious. Even a small act of negligence on your part can put others’ lives at risk. No violation of road safety rules or negligence in duty will be tolerated,” Sarma said.

Guwahati recorded the highest number of challans among the districts featured in the chief minister’s daily updates, with 2,513 over the three days. Sonitpur followed with 1,175 and Dibrugarh with 967.

The crackdown followed the November 13 road accident in Golaghat district, in which 26 people were killed when an overloaded Force Traveller collided head-on with a truck. The vehicle was carrying 41 passengers against its capacity of 27.

The state government announced a 12-point road safety plan on November 16, including stricter enforcement against speeding, rash and drunk driving, action against tampering with speed governors and intensified checks during high-risk hours.

On November 18, Sarma said road accidents in Assam had increased by 15%, with 25% of accidents occurring between 6pm and 9pm. He announced that the transport department and Assam Police would continue the enforcement drive until January 15, 2027, after which the government would review its impact.

After the November 13 incident, police said the driver had allegedly tampered with the speed-regulating device. Police later found that a racket was involved in such tampering.

Guwahati Police on Friday arrested 48-year-old Utsav Roy, who allegedly ran a shop on GNB Road in Panbazar where speed-limiting devices in commercial vehicles were manipulated to allow them to exceed prescribed speeds.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mrinal Deka said police received information about the shop on Thursday.

The accused allegedly used computers and specialised programming tools to alter data in vehicles’ engine control units.

Police seized computers, three engine control units and a programming tool from the premises. Roy was produced before a court on Friday, and the investigation is continuing to identify others who may have been involved.

The government’s road safety measures also include a standard operating procedure to ensure speed governors are installed and functional in eligible transport vehicles.

Vehicles found with missing, defective or tampered speed-limiting devices can face seizure and further action under the motor vehicle rules, according to the SOP.