The Election Commission has turned into an institution to cut votes and debar people from their right to vote, said Tanuj Punia, MP and chairman of the UP Congress Committee’s Scheduled Castes Department along with Ujjwal Raman Singh, MP, Prayagraj. UP Congress leaders addressing media persons in Lucknow on Saturday (Sourced) more

The two leaders addressed a press conference at the UP Congress office on Saturday.

“The voter list in Uttar Pradesh leaves a lot of room for doubt. Even the chief minister has raised concerns, who said that there are approximately 66 lakh voters whose names appear on the electoral rolls for Panchayat elections but are missing from the Legislative Assembly electoral rolls, and his government has submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission,” said Singh.

Punia, convener of the ‘Samvidhan Raksha Yatra’ said that the Constitution of India faces its greatest threat since independence.

“The Constitution and the very foundation of Indian democracy rest upon the right to vote. Stripping away this right would mean the collapse of both the Constitution and democracy,” he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee will organise a ‘Samvidhan Raksha Yatra’ on November 26, Constitution Day. The march will commence from the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters with the offering of floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. It will proceed from Nehru Bhawan, pass by the Annexe building, and conclude at the statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar in Hazratganj, where floral tributes will be paid.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi are waging a decisive battle to safeguard the Constitution and the right to vote, they said.

Party spokespersons Priyanka Gupta, Anshu Awasthy and Sachin Rawat were also present.