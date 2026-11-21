The circumstances surrounding the alleged intrusion remain unclear, including the identity of those responsible and whether any sensitive records were accessed, copied or tampered with.

The FBI is reportedly examining a possible breach of the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), a critical law-enforcement database used by federal, state and local agencies across the United States. The system allows officers to access information on outstanding warrants, criminal records and background checks.

The FBI is examining a possible intrusion into the NCIC, a database used to check criminal records and warrants. (REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump has described a suspected cyberattack on the FBI’s nationwide criminal records system as “not good”, while suggesting the incident might unexpectedly bring to light information connected to investigations and controversies surrounding him.

Was this the first recent cyberattack involving an FBI system?

Was this the first recent cyberattack involving an FBI system?

Were any records accessed or changed in the suspected NCIC breach?

Were any records accessed or changed in the suspected NCIC breach?

What information does the FBI’s NCIC database contain?

What information does the FBI’s NCIC database contain?

Speaking to former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany during an interview on Fox News’ Saturday in America on Saturday morning, Trump acknowledged the seriousness of the reported incident but suggested it could produce unexpected revelations.

“We just heard about it, and I will say that it’s not good. I don’t like that,” Trump said.

He then indicated that the suspected breach might uncover information that had otherwise remained undisclosed.

“But maybe we’ll learn things that we would have never learned otherwise. Because you know, you had the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax – you had all of these other hoaxes,” he added.

The term “Russia hoax”, frequently referred to as the “Russian collusion hoax”, is a political expression popularised by Trump and his supporters to discredit investigations into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election and accusations of possible links between Moscow and Trump’s election campaign.

Trump went on to refer to the controversy surrounding his phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which became central to his first impeachment.

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Trump repeats claims about election fraud and Russia investigation The US President also raised allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, claims that were repeatedly rejected by courts.

“Maybe we’ll learn about the voter fraud, all the voter fraud that took place,” Trump said, before adding that he preferred to “put things on a positive spin”.

He also revisited the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, which has remained a recurring subject of political dispute during his presidency.

Despite describing the reported cyber incident as troubling, Trump ended his remarks by questioning who might be behind it. "I wonder who’s doing it,” he said.

Former FBI official warns of potential security risks The possible compromise has raised concerns about the security of information contained in the NCIC, which plays an important role in day-to-day policing across the country.

A former FBI official told CNN that law-enforcement officers depend on the database to identify wanted individuals and verify outstanding arrest warrants.

The official warned that a successful intrusion could pose risks beyond the exposure of confidential information. Any unauthorised changes to records could also undermine the accuracy of data relied upon by officers during routine police encounters.

However, there has been no confirmed public account establishing whether the suspected attackers accessed or modified any records.

Latest incident adds to FBI cybersecurity concerns The NCIC intrusion follows another cyber incident involving an FBI system in September. That attack, attributed to the ShinyHunters hacking group, reportedly exposed information associated with an FBI recruitment website.

The latest development also comes against the backdrop of separate cybersecurity incidents involving the US Department of Agriculture and the West Virginia Legislature.