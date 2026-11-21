A UK property boss sold his luxury penthouse in a London residential development for £720,000 (approximately ₹8.7 crore) months before the building was declared dangerously unsafe. Eli Dias, 35, is the chief executive officer of Galliard Homes. (galliardhomes.com) more

According to a report by The Telegraph, Eli Dias, 35, chief executive officer of Galliard Homes, completed the sale of his duplex penthouse at the Royal Gateway development in Docklands, east London, in May. The building was declared unsafe in late October, when the London Fire Brigade ordered residents to leave immediately, warning of a risk of “sudden collapse” and an “immediate risk to life”.

Hundreds of residents remain displaced and are living in temporary accommodation. Some residents have reportedly returned to their flats despite warnings that their water and gas supplies would be switched off.

Dias has “categorically rejected” suggestions that he knew about the structural concerns before putting his property on the market, The Telegraph reported.

According to a report by Bloomberg News, the structural concerns relate to reinforced concrete platforms known as transfer slabs. These slabs allow developers to reduce the number of vertical columns running down to the ground floor, creating larger spaces for commercial facilities such as gyms and restaurants.

Concerns about transfer slabs were first raised by the Building Safety Regulator late last year. In May this year, Royal Gateway’s property manager, Prime Property Management, requested structural calculations and designs from Galliard Homes. Cracks were subsequently discovered in some of the concrete slabs, which have since been supported with steel reinforcements, as per the outlet.

Dias had purchased the 13th and 14th-floor duplex in Thanet Tower for £600,000 in 2017, when he was working as a senior analyst at Galliard Homes.

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CEO denies allegations A Galliard spokesperson said Dias first approached estate agents about selling the property in August last year and accepted an offer on February 17. He exchanged contracts on May 22 and completed the sale a few days later.

“The decision to market the property and the acceptance of the offer therefore both preceded any correspondence received in May,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Galliard Homes’ building-safety team only became aware of structural concerns relating to Thanet Tower on October 30, after receiving an engineer’s report. “Eli Dias categorically rejects any suggestion that he sold his flat knowing of structural concerns at Royal Gateway,” the spokesperson added.

Dias became Galliard Homes’ chief executive in April 2025, taking over from company co-founder Steven Conway. The developer, which is controlled by the Conway family, has said it is investigating the structural concerns and working on potential solutions. It has also pledged to reimburse residents for relocation and temporary accommodation costs.