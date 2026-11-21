Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares Chinese bread pakoda recipe: A delicious twist on a classic snack
Sanjeev Kapoor's Chinese bread pakodas are the perfect snack to indulge in when craving something old and new at the same time.
Everyone loves a good bread pakoda. Crispy, filling and packed with flavours, it is a comfort snack for every evening. But celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor gave a unique twist to the good old classic with his Chinese bread pakoda recipe. The recipe, as he shared on his blog, needs about 25 minutes of prep time and another 20 minutes to cook. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
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Ingredients
For Chinese bread pakoda
- ¼ small cabbage, shredded
- 1 small carrot, peeled and grated
- 8 white bread slices
- 2 tablespoons oil + for deep-frying
- ½ tablespoon chopped ginger
- 1 tablespoon chopped garlic
- 2 green chillies, chopped
- 2 spring onion bulbs, chopped
- 100 grams noodles, boiled
- Salt to taste
- 2 teaspoons red chilli sauce
- 1 teaspoon dark soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon vinegar
- 2-3 tablespoons chopped spring onion greens
- 1 cup gram flour batter
- Tomato ketchup to serve
For gram flour batter
- 3 cups gram flour
- ½ cup rice flour
- ½ tsp red chilli powder
- ¼ tsp turmeric powder
- Salt to taste
- 1½ cups water
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Method of preparation
For gram flour batter
- In a large bowl, put in the gram flour, rice flour, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and salt and mix.
- Gently add the water while stirring, turning the mixture into a smooth batter.
For Chinese bread pakoda
- Heat two tablespoons of oil in a non-stick wok, add ginger, garlic and green chillies and sauté till golden brown.
- Add cabbage, carrot and spring onion bulbs, mix and sauté for one minute. Add noodles, salt, red chilli sauce, dark soy sauce and vinegar and mix well.
- Add spring onion greens, mix and cook for two to three minutes. Transfer into a bowl and set aside to cool.
- Heat sufficient oil in a kadai.
- Place half the bread slices on a worktop and spread a generous portion of prepared mixture on each slice. Cover with remaining bread slices and cut each sandwich into four pieces.
- Dip each bread piece in gram flour batter, slide into hot oil and deep-fry till golden brown and crisp. Drain on absorbent paper.
- Arrange on a serving plate and serve hot with tomato ketchup.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
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