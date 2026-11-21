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Doctor shares healthy and delicious breakfast cookie recipe loaded with protein and fibre: See preparation
Avoid ultra-processed and sugar-loaded packaged breakfast cookies and make Dr Rupy Aujla's healthy version at home.
Breakfast cookies, paired with a warm cup of coffee or a mug of hot chocolate, are the perfect way to start a winter morning. But the ones commonly available in supermarkets are usually heavily processed and loaded with carbohydrates.
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Taking to Instagram on November 19, London-based physician Dr Rupy Aujla shared his personal protein- and fibre-rich breakfast cookie recipe to provide us with a healthy homemade alternative.
“17g protein and 7g fibre in a grab-and-go breakfast,” wrote Dr Aujla in the caption. “If you’re always skipping breakfast on busy mornings, you’ve got to try these cookies! I like to make a batch at the start of the week so there’s always something delicious, filling and nutritious ready to grab.”
He went on to list the health benefits of his breakfast cookies, which are listed as follows:
- Oats provide beta-glucan, a soluble fibre that can help lower cholesterol.
- Flaxseeds give you fibre and lignans, which are being studied for their anti-inflammatory benefits.
- Hemp seeds add protein and plant-based omega-3 fats.
- Peanut butter brings even more plant protein, unsaturated fats and lots of flavour.
The quantities of ingredients listed below make eight breakfast cookies. The detailed steps to bake them are presented as follows.
Ingredients for breakfast cookies
- 75g dates (dried), chopped
- 40ml water (boiling)
- 150g porridge oats (rolled)
- 40g almonds (ground)
- 100g shelled hemp seeds
- 40g flaxseed (linseed), ground (milled)
- 60g pumpkin seeds
- ½ tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp cinnamon (ground)
- 100g peanut butter
- 2 eggs
- 2 tbsp maple syrup
- 1 tsp vanilla essence
- 30ml olive oil
- 50g dark chocolate (70%)
Method of preparation
- First, prepare the dates. Remove the seeds and roughly chop them, then soak them in boiling water.
- Now, in a large bowl, pour in all the dry ingredients. Start with oats, then add ground almonds, shelled hemp seeds, flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, baking powder, and ground cinnamon. Mix them well. Add some dark chocolate chips and mix again.
- In a separate bowl, crack in two eggs and whisk them well. Add to it maple syrup, vanilla essence, and extra virgin olive oil and mix well. Add in peanut butter and the chopped and soaked dates and mix again.
- Next, add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix them well into a dough.
- Spread parchment paper on a baking tray and scoop out the dough into small portions. Flatten them into a thick cookie shape.
- Pop the tray into the oven for about 15 minutes or until the cookies are baked. Take the tray out and leave the cookies on a rack to cool down. Enjoy.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
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