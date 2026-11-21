Breakfast cookies, paired with a warm cup of coffee or a mug of hot chocolate, are the perfect way to start a winter morning. But the ones commonly available in supermarkets are usually heavily processed and loaded with carbohydrates.

Also Read | Chef Ranveer Brar shares comforting Amritsari fish curry recipe that can be made in just 30 minutes: See preparation

Taking to Instagram on November 19, London-based physician Dr Rupy Aujla shared his personal protein- and fibre-rich breakfast cookie recipe to provide us with a healthy homemade alternative.

“17g protein and 7g fibre in a grab-and-go breakfast,” wrote Dr Aujla in the caption. “If you’re always skipping breakfast on busy mornings, you’ve got to try these cookies! I like to make a batch at the start of the week so there’s always something delicious, filling and nutritious ready to grab.”

He went on to list the health benefits of his breakfast cookies, which are listed as follows: