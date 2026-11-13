Nutritionist shares simple, flavourful peanut butter prawns and vegetables recipe: One-pot dish loaded with 30g protein
Aathira Sethumadhavan's one-pot recipe brings together peanut butter, prawns and assorted vegetables to create a comforting, flavour-packed dish.
Not every day has to be a grand feast; most days, all one wants is a comfort food that is very easy to make and delivers both on flavours and nutrition. Taking to Instagram on November 3, certified nutritionist and digital content creator Aathira Sethumadhavan shared just the recipe which brings together peanut butter, prawns and assorted vegetables.
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“This is a one-tray dinner that’s ridiculously easy and packed with flavour,” is how she described the dish in the caption. “The veggies get roasted till golden, the prawns are juicy, and it’s all tossed in a sweet, spicy and nutty peanut butter sauce. Serve it over rice or noodles and dinner’s done in 20 minutes.”
The recipe provided below makes two servings of approximately 260 grams each. Each serving has just about 280 calories along with 30 grams of protein, 15 grams of carbohydrates and 12 grams of fat. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients
For the veggies and prawns
- 1 capsicum, sliced (60g)
- 1 small onion, sliced (50g)
- ½ cup mushrooms, sliced (60g)
- ½ small zucchini, sliced (50g)
- 1 small carrot, shredded (30g)
- ¼ cup sweet corn (30g), optional
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Prawns, cleaned and deveined (250g)
For the peanut butter sauce
- 1 tsp ginger, minced (5g)
- 3 cloves garlic, minced (10g)
- 1 green chilli, chopped (5g)
- ½ tsp chilli flakes (1g)
- 1 tbsp peanut butter (16g)
- 1 tbsp soy sauce (15g)
- 1 tbsp oyster sauce (18g)
- 1 tsp vinegar (5g)
- 1 tsp sugar (4g)
- ½ tsp mushroom stock powder or crumbled chicken stock cube (2g)
- 1 tbsp hot oil (14g)
- 3 tbsp hot water (45g)
- Salt and pepper to taste
To serve
- Fresh coriander leaves
- Steamed rice or noodles
“For a veg version, swap the prawns for paneer or firm tofu cubes. The macros will change,” noted Aathira.
Method of preparation
- Add all the vegetables to an air fryer tray or oven-safe bowl. Season with salt and pepper and mix well.
- Air fry at 200°C for nine to 10 minutes, shaking halfway, until soft and lightly golden. In the oven, bake at 200°C for about 15 minutes.
- Add the prawns with a little more salt, mix and cook for another three to four minutes.
- Meanwhile, mix the ginger, garlic, chilli and chilli flakes in a bowl. Pour the hot oil over them, then add the peanut butter, soy sauce, oyster sauce, vinegar, sugar, stock powder, salt and pepper. Whisk in the hot water until smooth.
- Pour the sauce over the prawns and vegetables and give it a good mix.
- Serve over rice or noodles and garnish with coriander.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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