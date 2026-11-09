Eating more protein: 6 common diet mistakes to avoid and what to do instead

Akhila LS, nutritionist at Happy Cultures, walked us through common mistakes, portion sizes and everything you need to know to get your protein intake right.

Let's try to understand the nutritional science behind protein intake, the common mistakes to avoid and how to make room for it in everyday meals without skimping on dietary balance.

Protein is touted as one of the non-negotiable macronutrients that health experts worldwide recommend adding to your diet. But getting it right means taking a closer look at how you consume it. It is much more than racking up grams to meet a daily target; your protein sources, protein sizes and balance of other nutrients too factor in.

There is a focus on quality, but you also need to pay attention to distribution. Does the time you eat protein really matter?

Akhila explained that you should not load up on protein at breakfast or any other single meal. Instead, you should spread your intake evenly throughout the day.

She described the benefit: “Spreading protein intake out quite evenly over the course of the day may help maintain the muscle protein synthesis that continues all day long. For instance, revising the eating order of a protein-rich dinner followed by a carbohydrate-rich breakfast to include a substantial amount of protein at breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

You can include protein sources such as eggs at breakfast, paneer later in the day, moong chilla and Greek yoghurt. Along with protein intake, the expert highlighted the potential benefits of resistance training. Meeting your overall daily protein requirement is more important than sticking to specific time windows. Spread your intake evenly throughout the day, but avoid getting too caught up in strict timings.

What are some common mistakes people make when trying to increase protein intake? A common misconception is assuming that a higher-protein diet is a healthier diet. The amount and quality of protein consumption need to be assessed. The following are the mistakes people usually make when increasing their protein intake, as shared by the dietician:

1. Eating protein mainly at dinner: Some people tend to eat a lot of carbohydrates at breakfast and lunch, but fill up on protein at dinner.

Means that the protein intake is not evenly distributed throughout the day.

Better to include protein in all the major meals. 2. Failure to recognise the quality of protein sources: The digestibility and Essential Amino Acid (EAA) composition of all protein sources are not the same.

A diet that relies heavily on refined cereals like white rice, with a lack of pulses, dairy, eggs, or other protein-rich foods, can lead to an unbalanced diet in terms of protein. 3. Not paying attention to serving sizes: Healthy and protein-heavy foods don't always have a high protein per serving rating.

People should be taught how to read the nutritional labels and know what protein is in the food that they eat, not on the marketing labels. 4. Failing to consider the overall diet balance Eating more protein doesn't mean eating less fibre, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals.

Even high-protein diets that lack vegetables, fruits, whole grains and proper hydration are not nutritionally balanced. Protein should be consumed mindfully, as your requirements depend on your body weight, age, activity level, health status, and physiological status. Rather than overloading on it, focus on meeting your individual needs and incorporating strength training into your routine.