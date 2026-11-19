From skipping sleep to everyday stress, here are small lifestyle choices that may show up on your face over time
From poor sleep to chronic stress, these everyday habits may make you look older than your actual age.
Ageing may be a natural process, but in different people it does not manifest itself similarly. Some people may have youthful skin even at forty or fifty. However, in other cases, the signs of ageing may appear much sooner than that - such as fine lines, pigmentation, dullness, and sagging skin. Genetics is a contributing factor, but other factors such as lifestyle choices and environmental exposure also have a significant role to play. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Madhu Goyal, CEO, founder, and director of DIOSA Healthcare, an aesthetic and wellness brand in Delhi, shared factors that influence skin.
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Inadequate sleep and irregular sleep patterns
According to Dr Goyal, rest is important in helping the body perform its natural healing processes. Too little sleep can make someone appear tired, puff their eyes, make dark circles under their eyes, and dull their skin. Sleeping at the same time every day and getting between seven and nine hours of sleep every night helps in skin recovery.
Excessive sun exposure without protection
“Ultraviolet rays of sunlight are one of the main external factors responsible for premature skin ageing. These rays penetrate the collagen and elastin structures and cause damage, leading to skin that has features of photoageing, which is when the skin appears older than it really is,” said Dr Goyal.
When exposed to these rays on a regular basis, the skin exhibits signs of damage, including lines, wrinkles, dark patches of skin, and uneven skin tone. To prevent photoaging and protect the skin against UV radiation, one should consider using broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30+ together with some protective clothing and limiting sun exposure during peak sun hours.
Poor dietary habits and nutritional gaps
Dr Goyal highlighted that food intake can play a role in healthy skin. Foods rich in processed items, sugars, and carbohydrates may lead to inflammation and glycation, which can harm collagen and elastin.
On the other hand, a good diet containing antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and protein helps to maintain normal skin condition. Citrus fruits, berries, seeds, and essential vegetables provide nutrients helping the body to fight oxidative stress. Drinking enough water is equally important for normal body functioning and skin health.
Chronic stress and its impact on skin
Heavy workloads, personal commitments, and little time to unwind can create stress over time. High cortisol levels can affect inflammation, skin barrier functioning and the body's recovery processes.
The change can lead to acne, increased sensitivity of the skin and a tired look. Regular exercise, meditation and sleep can help cope with stress and improve health.
Inconsistent skincare and neglecting skin health
“Following a regular skincare routine is vitally important for the health of the skin’s protective barrier. When one does not moisturise enough, neglects sun protection or uses the wrong products, skin ends up being dry and irritated with an uneven texture,” said Dr Goyal.
A basic daily regimen that includes a mild cleanser, moisturiser and sunscreen is key to keeping skin in good condition. Depending on the patient’s specific situation, dermatologists may recommend using retinoids, vitamin C, niacinamide or hyaluronic acid.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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