According to Dr Goyal, rest is important in helping the body perform its natural healing processes. Too little sleep can make someone appear tired, puff their eyes, make dark circles under their eyes, and dull their skin. Sleeping at the same time every day and getting between seven and nine hours of sleep every night helps in skin recovery.

Ageing may be a natural process , but in different people it does not manifest itself similarly. Some people may have youthful skin even at forty or fifty. However, in other cases, the signs of ageing may appear much sooner than that - such as fine lines, pigmentation, dullness, and sagging skin. Genetics is a contributing factor, but other factors such as lifestyle choices and environmental exposure also have a significant role to play. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Madhu Goyal, CEO, founder, and director of DIOSA Healthcare, an aesthetic and wellness brand in Delhi, shared factors that influence skin.

Excessive sun exposure without protection “Ultraviolet rays of sunlight are one of the main external factors responsible for premature skin ageing. These rays penetrate the collagen and elastin structures and cause damage, leading to skin that has features of photoageing, which is when the skin appears older than it really is,” said Dr Goyal.

When exposed to these rays on a regular basis, the skin exhibits signs of damage, including lines, wrinkles, dark patches of skin, and uneven skin tone. To prevent photoaging and protect the skin against UV radiation, one should consider using broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30+ together with some protective clothing and limiting sun exposure during peak sun hours.

Poor dietary habits and nutritional gaps Dr Goyal highlighted that food intake can play a role in healthy skin. Foods rich in processed items, sugars, and carbohydrates may lead to inflammation and glycation, which can harm collagen and elastin.

On the other hand, a good diet containing antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and protein helps to maintain normal skin condition. Citrus fruits, berries, seeds, and essential vegetables provide nutrients helping the body to fight oxidative stress. Drinking enough water is equally important for normal body functioning and skin health.

Chronic stress and its impact on skin Heavy workloads, personal commitments, and little time to unwind can create stress over time. High cortisol levels can affect inflammation, skin barrier functioning and the body's recovery processes.

The change can lead to acne, increased sensitivity of the skin and a tired look. Regular exercise, meditation and sleep can help cope with stress and improve health.