'It's a natural process': BJP's Prakash Reddy backs Maithili Thakur's remark on renaming Alinagar to Sitanagar

BJP party leader Prakash Reddy has come out in support of candidate and folk singer Maithili Thakur's remark about renaming Alinagar to Sitanagar if she wins the upcoming Bihar assembly election, calling it a reflection of India's cultural heritage. Singer Maithili Thakur greets as she joins the BJP during Milan Samaroh, in Patna (ANI/File)

Maithili Thakur, the 25-year-old BJP nominee from the Alinagar constituency, sparked debate after a video surfaced in which she told voters, "Alinagar will become Sitanagar if I win the election." Following criticism on social media, she clarified that the idea was suggested by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai. "It was not my idea. The suggestion came from the Union Minister Nityanand Rai, who shared it with me during the filing of nomination in Darbhanga. I agreed with his suggestion as I thought the name should have its connection with Mithilanchal," Maithili explained.

Responding to the controversy, BJP leader said that the issue was being unnecessarily politicised. "Why are other political parties making it a political issue? If names are connected with Indian mythology, history, and cultural ethos, all the names should be renamed. It's a natural process," Reddy told ANI on Saturday.

Reddy further cited examples of major Indian cities that have undergone similar transformations. "Tamil Nadu's Madras became Chennai, Calcutta became Kolkata, and Bombay became Mumbai. Similarly, Alinagar will be renamed as Sitanagar. Such cultural thinking should be increased in this country for the interest of the nation," he added.

Earlier, Folk singer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Maithili Thakur expressed deep gratitude and emotion after filing her nomination papers from the Alinagar Assembly constituency for the upcoming Bihar elections.

In a post on X on October 17, Thakur wrote, "Today, I filed my nomination paper as the authorised candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Alinagar Assembly constituency. After the nomination, I participated in the blessing assembly organised in the dignified presence of the Honourable Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai ji. The warmth and blessings received from the people of the region during this time are a source of inspiration for me."

She added, "With the resolve for the service, development, and welfare of the people of Alinagar, I will continue to work with full strength. My heartfelt thanks to all the divine-like workers present in large numbers, respected office-bearers, and dear public."

Expressing her gratitude to the party leadership, Thakur further posted, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to the entire central and state leadership of the BJP and NDA for expressing their trust in me. I will continue to work with complete dedication and commitment to serve the people of Ali Nagar and to take the BJP-NDA's public welfare policies to every village and every individual."

The primary contest in Bihar is between the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the Mahagathbandhan led by the RJD.

In the current Bihar Assembly, comprising 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 members, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U) having 45, HAM(S) having 4, and the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

Bihar will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.