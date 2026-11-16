From UV exposure to premature ageing: Dermatologist busts common myths about using sunscreen in winters
From cloudy skies to shorter days, several myths surround winter sun protection. Here's why sunscreen may still be an essential part of your skincare routine.
The moment winter sets in, sunscreen, one of the most widely used skincare products, often takes a backseat. The sun feels gentler, and a lazy afternoon on the terrace with oranges and a book seems like the perfect way to enjoy the season. However, this is also when avoidable skin damage can begin. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aisshwarya Panddit, founder of NOVEA Aesthetic and Regenerative Clinic (by AuraEdge Wellness Pvt Ltd), a regenerative aesthetics clinic in Mumbai, busts common myths about winter sun protection and explains why sunscreen remains important even during the colder months.
Also read | Dermatologist shares skincare tips to protect your skin from India’s sudden weather shifts
Myth 1: It is cold, so the sun cannot harm my skin
According to Dr Panddit, temperature and UV are two different things. A crisp winter morning in Delhi or a breezy afternoon in Mumbai can still carry enough UV to tan and pigment the skin, especially around midday. If there is daylight, your skin is receiving UV.
Myth 2: It is cloudy or foggy, so I am covered
Cloud softens the light, but it does not switch it off. The World Health Organisation specifically cautions against underestimating how much UV passes through clouds and haze. It is easy to overdo an overcast day because you cannot feel the heat.
Myth 3: Indian skin does not need sunscreen
Our melanin does give us some natural protection against burning. But it also makes our skin quick to pigment. “A tan that refuses to fade, dark patches on the cheeks and an uneven tone are among the most common concerns I hear, and sun exposure sits behind many of them. For Indian skin, sunscreen is less about sunburn and more about keeping the tone even,” said Dr Panndit.
Myth 4: I am indoors all day
Dr Panddit highlighted that UVA passes through window glass. If your desk is by a window, if you drive to work, or if your favourite winter spot is the sunny corner of the living room, your skin is being exposed for hours.
Myth 5: My moisturiser or foundation has SPF, so that is enough
It helps, but only a little. To get the protection printed on the label, you would need far more foundation than anyone actually wears. Treat it as a bonus layer, not your main one.
Myth 6: I skip sunscreen for my vitamin D
Vitamin D matters, and if you are worried about your levels, a simple blood test and your doctor’s advice will serve you far better than leaving your face unprotected for hours.
Winter skincare tips
• Choose right: A broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher. On the label, look for PA+++ or above, which tells you about UVA protection.
• Use enough: About two finger lengths of product for the face and neck.
• Layer it properly: Winter skin is dry, so moisturise first and let sunscreen be the last step of your morning skincare, before makeup.
• Top up sensibly: Reapply every two to three hours when you are outdoors. If you are mostly indoors, apply in the morning and top up once before you step out at lunch.
• Do not forget the edges: Ears, neck, the backs of your hands and your lips age just as quickly and are almost always missed.
• Be careful with actives: Winter is when many people start retinol, exfoliating acids or peels. These make the skin more sensitive to light, so sunscreen matters even more.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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