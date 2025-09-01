Want your perfume to last longer? 5 tips to apply it the right way: Moisturise skin, do not rub wrists together and more
There are some techniques to perfume application that help in the longevity of the scent, despite the environmental stressors. Know the application tips here.
For a perfume to last all day, your perfume application cannot begin and end with just a quick spritz. This effortless attempt will only make the scent fade quickly as you go on about your day. From bodily factors sweat, body heat, and underarm friction, to environmental factors like humidity and dust, your perfume may fade very fast, irrespective of the scent type you select. The solution to this is proper application, so that way you can be that person whose perfume lingers in the air as they walk past, turning heads and leaving behind a good impression.
Tarvinder Pal, founder and CEO of perfume brand Nisara, shared 5 tips with HT Lifestyle for making your perfume last longer, including errors to avoid, application steps and proper storage:
1. Start with moisturised skin
- Perfume is longer-lasting on hydrated skin.
- After a shower, apply an unscented or scented body lotion or moisturiser to seal in hydration and provide a smooth surface for the perfume to catch on to.
2. Apply to the pulse areas
- Always remember to apply perfume to pulse points, wrists, neck, base of the ears, and inside of elbows. These parts of the body will release heat and diffuse your scent over the course of a day.
- Do not rub your wrists together because this can kill the top notes.
3. Layer for long-lasting scent
- Layering increases longevity.
- Apply a fragrance base using scented or complementary body wash, lotions, or oils.
4. Select the right concentration
- Eau de parfums are longer-lasting than eau de toilettes since they are made up of more fragrance oils.
- When buying perfume, take notice of its formula and base notes; woody, spicy, or musky fragrances will be longer lasting than light florals or citrus.
5. Store perfume properly
- Perfumes can be destroyed by direct sunlight, heat, and humidity exposure.
- If you store your perfumes in dark spaces away from direct sunlight and humidity, you will prolong their life span as time passes.
