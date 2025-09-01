Want your perfume to last longer? 5 tips to apply it the right way: Moisturise skin, do not rub wrists together and more

For a perfume to last all day, your perfume application cannot begin and end with just a quick spritz. This effortless attempt will only make the scent fade quickly as you go on about your day. From bodily factors sweat, body heat, and underarm friction, to environmental factors like humidity and dust, your perfume may fade very fast, irrespective of the scent type you select. The solution to this is proper application, so that way you can be that person whose perfume lingers in the air as they walk past, turning heads and leaving behind a good impression.

Perfume can last longer with the help of some simple tips.(Shutterstock)