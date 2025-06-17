Want to smell good? 6 big tips to ace the latest scent stacking trend

Ever caught a whiff of someone's perfume that made your head turn in awe and wonder, as the scent still lingers with you for a while? The secret behind the magnetic scent trail that stopped you in your tracks is scent stacking. It's not random from a single bottle, but is actually a combination, a multi-layered olfactory identity that is carefully crafted to be cohesive. Scent stacking helps you smell good.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nitin Jain, founder, La Pink, unpacked the trend of scent stacking and how it is changing the way we wear fragrance, making it more customisable and personal.

He explained, “Scent stacking or fragrance layering refers to the technique of layering multiple fragrance products to create a bespoke scent. Instead of wearing one perfume or mist, you apply different ones in a specific order, starting with the lightest and building towards the deepest, to develop a multi-dimensional fragrance. It is an emerging trend that’s gaining popularity for its customisability. Much like mixing cocktails, it’s about blending different fragrance elements to create a scent that’s uniquely yours. While the practice isn’t new in the world of perfumery, it's now becoming more accessible through layering body mists, lotions, and sprays, especially among Gen Z and millennials who love personalisation.”

Nitin Jain shared a detailed breakdown on how to go about scent stacking, covering all the fundamentals, from the products needed to elaborating on the different scent notes:

1. Products commonly used for scent stacking

To stack scents effectively, you can use:

Body washes or scrubs (scented, non-overpowering)

Body lotions or creams (usually hold the scent well)

Body mists or sprays (light and blendable)

Perfumes or Eau de Parfums (richer, longer-lasting)

Hair perfumes or light sprays (optional, for added layers)

2. Understanding fragrance notes: Top, middle, base



Rule: When stacking, you want to build from light (top) to heavy (base), layering in harmony rather than overpowering each note.

Top notes: These are the first you smell and fade quickly. Think citrus, green apple, bergamot, peppermint.

These are the first you smell and fade quickly. Think citrus, green apple, bergamot, peppermint. Middle notes: These emerge once top notes dissipate and define the character. For example, rose, jasmine, lavender, cinnamon, and peach.

These emerge once top notes dissipate and define the character. For example, rose, jasmine, lavender, cinnamon, and peach. Base notes: These linger the longest and add depth. Think vanilla, sandalwood, patchouli, amber, musk.

3. Dos of scent stacking

Start subtle: Begin with complementary notes rather than clashing opposites. For example, a citrus top note pairs well with a floral middle and a woody base.

Begin with complementary notes rather than clashing opposites. For example, a citrus top note pairs well with a floral middle and a woody base. Layer in order: Always apply from lightest to heaviest. For example:

i. Citrus body wash (top)

ii. Floral mist (middle)

iii. Vanilla perfume (base)

Moisturise first: Fragrance lasts longer on hydrated skin. A lightly scented lotion

Fragrance lasts longer on hydrated skin. A lightly scented lotion Test on skin, not paper: Skin chemistry changes how a scent evolves. Try on pulse points before committing to a combo.

Skin chemistry changes how a scent evolves. Try on pulse points before committing to a combo. Stick to 2-3 layers: More than that, and it can get overwhelming or chaotic.

More than that, and it can get overwhelming or chaotic. Use unscented base products: If unsure, use unscented lotions or washes to prevent clashing.

4. Don’ts of scent stacking

Don’t mix too many bold scents: Vanilla + Oud + Patchouli + Musk = overload. Instead, pick one “hero” note and build around it.

Vanilla + Oud + Patchouli + Musk = overload. Instead, pick one “hero” note and build around it. Avoid conflicting notes: Fruity + gourmand + aquatic usually don’t blend well. Stick to either warm or fresh families.

Fruity + gourmand + aquatic usually don’t blend well. Stick to either warm or fresh families. Don’t rub wrists together: It breaks the top notes and alters how the scent wears.

It breaks the top notes and alters how the scent wears. Avoid mixing different brand fragrance bases: Some brands use strong proprietary base formulas that may not blend smoothly with others.

6. Sample scent stack combos



Here are a few well-balanced scent layering ideas you can try, based on mood, occasion, and fragrance profile:

A. Sweet and casual: Daytime, spring-summer

Top notes: Fruity, citrusy, and soft vanilla

Fruity, citrusy, and soft vanilla Middle notes: Rosy and musky

Rosy and musky Base notes: Soft floral

Layering tip: Start with a citrus-vanilla mist, follow with a musky floral lotion, and finish with a light fruity fragrance. This combination gives a soft, sweet scent that’s expressive but not overwhelming.

B. Sporty and refreshing: Day use in hot weather

Best for: Men or unisex, suited for outdoor activities, office commutes, or gym.

Top notes: Marine aqua, citrus, aromatic

Marine aqua, citrus, aromatic Middle notes: Camphor and light florals

Camphor and light florals Base notes: Woody, salty, amber

Layering tip: Begin with an aqua-citrus body spray, add a clean marine-infused body lotion, and finish with an amber-forward light perfume or mist for long-lasting freshness and energy.

C. Glamorous: Festive events or daytime celebrations

Top notes: Floral and honeyed

Floral and honeyed Middle notes: Fruity and chypre

Fruity and chypre Base notes: Patchouli and amber

Layering tip: Use a floral body mist, add a fruity-chypre scented cream or lotion, and top with a patchouli-amber light perfume for a dreamy, radiant profile that’s festive and sophisticated.

D. Bold and seductive: Night events or glam parties

Top notes: Oud, musk, leather

Oud, musk, leather Middle notes: Metallic, amber

Metallic, amber Base notes: Citrus, ozonic, floral

Layering tip: Start with an oud-leather mist, follow with a warm amber-rich body lotion, and finish with a hint of citrus-floral perfume to create a deeply intense and commanding evening scent.

Nitin shared the final tip, saying, “Before committing to a full body routine, test your stack on a small area to make sure it evolves well and doesn’t clash with your body chemistry. Keep notes of your favourite combinations to build your personal wardrobe.”

