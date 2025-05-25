Linen is the quiet luxury hero of 2025 summer: 3 styling tips to look fab

Quiet luxury has a new favourite child and it is none other than linen, the chic comfort classic making major waves in 2025's summer fashion. There is something effortlessly easy-breezy about linen. It has that unbothered energy yet somehow, it still makes you the best-dressed in the room. Think of linen as your friend who is too cool to fuss over drama (or wrinkles) but always has your back with their insane multitasking skills that say - ‘I got this’. Linen is versatile, transitioning from formal to casual with ease.(PC: Pinterest)

Running late? Throw on a linen ensemble and watch how it fits perfectly into almost every setting, from brunch dates and boardroom meetings to evening hangouts. Linen has a range that gets the assignment every single time. Consider linen has the cherry on top of your cool girl package, ready to slay in any setting.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Saurabh, the Founder and Head Designer at Agosto, shared how linen is becoming the new summer essential.

He said, “Linen has always been India’s breezy summer essential, but in 2025, it’s getting a serious upgrade. No longer just a beach-day staple, linen is stepping confidently into boardrooms, brunches, and art galleries, dressed in a new mood: quiet luxury. At its core, quiet luxury is about confidence without the chaos. It’s the clean lines, muted tones, and thoughtful tailoring that speak volumes without uttering a word. Indian designers and stylists are giving linen a whole new identity this year. Gone are the days when it was limited to oversized kurtas or shapeless shirts. Today’s linen is smart, structured, and oh-so-sophisticated. Whether it's sharply tailored co-ord sets, fluid wrap dresses, or breezy blazers, the fabric is proving it can do both comfort and couture in one go.”

Saurabh shared these styling tips for linen that make you look classy:

1. Tone-on-tone dressing is key

Wearing the same colour in different textures gives you that elevated look without the need for accessories.

Think beige linen trousers, matching cropped waistcoat, or dusty rose co-ords styled with minimal sandals.

2. Layer mindfully

A structured linen blazer over a tank top and relaxed shorts instantly takes you from casual to cool.

For cooler evenings, layer a linen trench over a classic white-on-white set.

3. Balance is everything