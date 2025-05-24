Commuter core decoded: 6 ways to comfortably style fashion trend that is for all the girls on the go

Commuter core is for your main character energy when you power walk into the metro or strut down the sidewalk, giving off-duty model style. It’s girl-boss fashion that’s effortlessly comfortable and stylish. Think ‘hot girl errand’ or the ‘I am running fashionably late' but nonchalant with a cup of matcha latte in hand type of vibe. Whatever floats the boat of chic commuters who balance practicality with panache, this trend is a sure girl's girl and gets it. Commuter core is all about keeping it stylish with comfortable fittings and neutral colours. (PC: Pinterest)

Commuter core is everyday fashion, whether for work or something as simple as running errands. Whatever it is, this kind of grounded style makes you look like you have your life together (totally cool even if you don't.)

Want to know more about this fashion style? We have got you sorted.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Niti Gupta, Luxury Style Curator, Founder & Creative Director of The AFRA World, and Curator of the NIFT Alumni Networking Group (NANG), decided the commuter core fashion trend.

She shared her take on this style and explained, “Commuter core, a trend that has been created and popularised largely by Gen Z on social media, is the new wave of travel comfort and a shift away from whimsical, a move from the almost impractical teenage styles prevalent at one time to more practical garments that do not compromise on either style or comfort. At its very essence, commuter core is representative of what women wear in the real world, as they juggle the practical, recreational and domestic elements of their routine with the need to hold on to the style quotient. Commuter core reimagines the pressed-for-time city girl who is in sync with the fashion trends, chooses comfort yet is always effortlessly cool, and isn’t afraid to push the boundaries of conventional power dressing.”

Niti Gupta shared a detailed guide, covering all the essentials of commuter core style:

1. Silhouette and fit

The focus of commuter core shifts away from volume and excess towards sleeker and more tailored fits.

It includes structured, intentionally boxy garments, draped silhouettes that are not restrictive while still flattering curves, and pieces that lend themselves to layering as per different hours of the day or night.

2. Key clothing pieces

Essentials like asymmetrical hemlines bring an ubercool off-duty model cool, while easy-fitting suits and neutral ensembles keep things sleek, smart, while being on the go.(PC: Pinterest)

Structured blazers

Lightweight suits

Microfibre tank tops

Asymmetrical skirts with practical hemlines

Versatile pieces with neutral colours

3. Accessories

Accessories are moody yet functional, from old-school satchels to headphones, commuter core is all about integrating utility with understated styles.(PC: Pinterest)

Spectacles and headphones that combine form and function are the accessories of the hour.

Other practical bags for accessories like crossbody bags, roomy totes and smart satchels.

4. Footwear

Commuter core swaps heels for flats.(PC: Pinterest)

Sneakerina (which combines the daintiness of ballet flats with the ease of sneakers)

Flat boots are gaining an edge over impractical heels.

5. Hair and makeup

Commuter core hair and makeup styles are fuss-free with a sleek bun, dainty pendant and clean-girl makeup. (PC: Pinterest)

The aesthetic becomes much more cohesive and clean.

Slicked back hairstyle, minimal makeup and dainty jewellery

6. Fabrics and texture

Layering is in, natural fibres that are blended with the smallest percentage of Lycra to prevent creasing are preferred.

Waterproof fabrics and techwear are also claiming space in professional wardrobes.

