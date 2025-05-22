Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Desi outfits too sweaty for office this summer? 7 ethnic styling tips to save your day and OOTD

ByAdrija Dey
May 22, 2025 09:20 PM IST

If your kurta is making you melt on the commute to the office, instead of deserting your desi styles, try tweaking them with these styling tips.

The summer season is here, and it comes in hot, trying to tamp down your style. Ethnic wear, especially, can be difficult to pull off in this heat. Whether it's the heavy fabrics or all the layers, ethnic wear may seem challenging for a comfortable, sweat-free fitting this season. But you don't have to ditch your desi wardrobe, as with breathable fabrics, relaxed silhouettes, and smart styling, you can ace ethnic officewear.

From bright coloured kurtis to flared pants, summer ethnic officewear is all about embracing comfort. (Pinterest)
Jigar Patel, MD of G3+ Fashion, shared this complete styling guide for acing summer ethnic officewear:

1. Go light 

  • Use lighter pastel or earthy colours such as mint green, powder blue, peach or beige. They keep you cool and will still look decent even after a long day at work.
  • Darker colours absorb heat, so avoid wearing these in hot, humid conditions.

 

Light fabric with comfortable fitting is the go-to for ethnic officewear this season.(PC: Pinterest)
Light fabric with comfortable fitting is the go-to for ethnic officewear this season.(PC: Pinterest)

2. Breathable material

  • Go for breathable cotton, linen, mulmul, and khadi-based items. These clothes breathe, meaning they allow air to circulate so they will keep you cooler, inhibit sweat and minimise discomfort during possible humid commutes as well as office areas that possibly do not have AC.
  • Conventional office wear, like dress pants, does not breathe at all.

3. Airy pants

  • Do not wear super snug churidars.
  • Wear straight and airy palazzos, cotton cigarette pants, or straight pants that breathe. These bottom pieces, fit well with kurtas, and they will allow your skin to breathe.

4. Clever draping or no dupatta

  • Rather than carrying a heavy dupatta, switch to a lightweight cotton stole or a printed scarf.
  • For your dupatta-free ensembles, choose a high-neck kurta or angrakha-shaped kurta if you feel the garment already has structure and style.

5. Weather- and work-friendly footwear

  • Open-toed kolhapuris, flats with straps, or soft juttis are great options.
  • Avoid anything synthetic or tight-fitting that may lead to hot, sweaty, and blistered feet in the warmer months.

 

6. Bags

  • Choose a structured but light-weight tote or jute handbag that matches your ethnic vibe without weighing you down while in transit.

7. Accessories

  • Keep it minimal.
  • Think oxidised studs, dainty chains or a wooden bangle. Heavy jewellery can be a hassle, and hardly feels lucky, leave those for post-office parties.

