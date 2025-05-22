Desi outfits too sweaty for office this summer? 7 ethnic styling tips to save your day and OOTD

The summer season is here, and it comes in hot, trying to tamp down your style. Ethnic wear, especially, can be difficult to pull off in this heat. Whether it's the heavy fabrics or all the layers, ethnic wear may seem challenging for a comfortable, sweat-free fitting this season. But you don't have to ditch your desi wardrobe, as with breathable fabrics, relaxed silhouettes, and smart styling, you can ace ethnic officewear.

From bright coloured kurtis to flared pants, summer ethnic officewear is all about embracing comfort. (Pinterest)