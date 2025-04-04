Summer fashion 101: Ultimate guide to revamp your wardrobe for every event on your calendar this season

Summer is here, and it's time to revamp your wardrobe with breezy outfits that will help you beat the heat without compromising on style. Your lookbook can be effortlessly chic when you add certain clothing pieces that go beyond the mainstream essentials. Whether you choose to play with textures, colours or silhouettes, the options are endless to look your best this summer. Summer lookbook needs to be diverse, while being breezy.(Shutterstock)

We have reached out to experts who share both unique pieces to add, along with occasion-wise summer outfits.

Unique summer pieces for your wardrobe

Shreya Chopra, senior designer at The Label JENN, shared 5 summer essentials, including one unmissable accessory:

1. Deconstructed shirts

Deconstructed shirts include button-downs with asymmetric hems, open backs, drawstrings, or ruched seams. These shirts are anything but basic. They are one of the easiest ways to add personality to an outfit without layering too much.

Style tip:

Style them loose over biker shorts or tucked into tailored culottes.

Roll up the sleeves, leave the last few buttons undone, and style with a visible bralette for that undone summer ease.

2. Statement bodysuits

Cut-out details, unique necklines, or sculptural seams make bodysuits an architectural foundation for summer dressing. They're both minimal and impactful, it's a go-to for quick but polished looks.

Style tip:

Pair these with high-waisted, wide-leg trousers for a clean, lengthening effect.

Throw a light, unbuttoned shirt or blazer over the shoulders for balance, especially when transitioning from day to night. Also, for a casual look, pair it with lightweight baggy cargo pants, one of my favourites.

3. Dyed or washed denim

Whether it’s pigment-dyed jeans or an ombré finish, tonal denim brings a subtle richness to summer outfits. It’s familiar, but with a twist, making it the ideal base to experiment with.

Style tip:

Go tonal, pair washed denim with a blouse or tank in a similar hue to create a monochrome moment.

Keep accessories pared down - a tan crossbody or minimal hoops to let the dyed denim lead the way.

4. Textured mini skirts

From boucle to structured cotton, mini skirts with tactile finishes elevate even the simplest silhouettes. They add just enough texture without feeling heavy.

Style tip:

Style them with a relaxed linen shirt tucked in or tied at the waist. For daytime, a pair of open sandals or sneakers works beautifully. If you’re heading into evening, add a fitted sleeveless top and sculptural earrings to sharpen the look.

5. Oversized totes

The ultimate all-day accessory. An oversized tote adds structure while remaining effortless. It grounds an outfit, especially when you are mixing silhouettes or fabrics.

Style tip:

Stick to neutral or earth-toned bags for maximum repeat wear. Go for matching the tone of the tote to either the shoes or top - it helps visually streamline the look, especially when the outfit has texture or print.

Occasion-wise summer looks to try

Now for summer occasion-wise looks, whether it is beach look or a daytime brunch with friends, Neeraj Singh Jain, Design Director with Fashinza, shared styles for every summer occasion:

1. Breezy outfits for a casual day out

Flowy midi dresses and oversized shirts in cotton or linen are perfect for a relaxed shopping day or coffee runs in the city. These fabrics keep body temperature cool while looking effortlessly chic. Similarly, linen or cotton shirts also go with wide-legged loose denims. For footwear, go for flat sandals or trendy white sneakers and accessorize with a woven tote bag for a laid-back yet polished vibe.

2. Professional yet breathable outfit for workday

Opt for lightweight co-ord sets in pastels or neutral tones that are in trend and provide appropriate options for workwear. For an important client meeting, opt for a linen blazer over a sleeveless blouse and tailored trousers for a structured look. Swap out heavy fabrics with cotton, linen or bamboo blends to stay comfortable during long hours.

3.Relaxed attire for a beachy vacation

A beach getaway or tropical vacation during a scorching summer is incomplete without a breezy maxi dress, flowy kaftans or a chic crochet over the swimsuit. Opt for sundresses in cotton or chiffon fabric with tropical prints and bright colours to give off an effortless summer vacation vibe. Additionally, pair it with strappy sandals and oversized sunglasses for a relaxed and glamorous look.

4. Glam dressing for evening events

If going to a dinner party, cocktail event or an outdoor wedding, opt for a silk slip dress or a structured jumpsuit. One can choose light colours like blush, mint or classic whites that work beautifully for a warm evening event. For footwear, wear statement earrings and strappy heels.

5. Weekend brunch in style

Ruffled skirts and wrap dresses can be perfect and work beautifully. Go for soft pastels and floral prints for summer aesthetics, which are considered ideal for the season.