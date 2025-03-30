Power dressing 2.0: Bored of shirts, suits and blazers? Try these styling tips to look chic
Go beyond the regular styles and channel fresh chic energy with new styling ideas. Here's everything you need to know.
Power dressing is a staple for bringing style to the workplace while maintaining professionalism. The usuals of power dressing typically include suits, blazers, buttoned-down tucked shirts, trousers, A-line or pencil skirts, with solid monochrome or neutral colors and classic pinstripes.
The usuals of power dressing typically follow a defined style. While they, by default, bring in the corporate core energy, they lack freshness. It's time to rethink power dressing. Do you want to revamp your wardrobe? This guide has you covered. We reached out to experts who shared novel ideas on professional dressing.
Contemporary power dressing
Jigar Patel, MD of g3+ fashion, shared some tips on contemporary power dressing that go beyond regular blazers, suits and pinstripes:
Tops
- Wrap tops: Structured wrap tops give off a refined vibe and a cinched waist, bringing balance.
- Vests: Customized vests are a stylish, well-made substitute for blazers that go well with many outfits.
- Cape jackets: Cape jackets are a chic and polished piece of outerwear.
- Statement Sleeves: Pleated, balloon, or bishop sleeves give a contemporary look.
- Silk or satin blouses: Blouses made of silk or satin enhance the ensemble without the need for a blazer.
Pants/skirts
- Wide-leg culottes: They're ideal for power dressing because they combine comfort and structure.
- Midi skirts: Structured midi skirts are more modern and adaptable.
- Pleated skirts: They add flow while maintaining a polished appearance.
- Jumpsuit: It is a good one-piece power ensemble.
Patterns and prints
- Houndstooth: A classic yet modern take on checks.
- Geometric print: Perfect for an abstract style.
- Minimalist florals: In subdued hues, delicate floral designs can look elegant.
- Pinstripes with a twist: Experimenting with asymmetrical patterns or varying hues.
Traditional power dressing
Who said power dressing is restricted only to contemporary looks? Indian ethnic wear, too, can channel both authority and elegance while maintaining professionalism.
Saurabh Gupta, Founder at KALKI shared:
- Tailored ethnic co-ords (with intricate designs and embroidery)
- Linen saree.
- Sarees with eclectic blouse prints.
Palak D Arya, founder of Tabeer India, added to the list:
- Play with textures and prints (traditional Indian prints, like bandhani, ajrak) in sarees or kurtis.
- Flowing silhouettes with balance (saree with belt.)
