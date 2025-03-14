Mira Rajput's tweed jacket-trousers set is perfect for your next luxe power-dressing look; here's how to steal her look
Power dressing too bold for you? Take inspiration from Mira Rajput's tweed ensemble for a perfect toned luxe-core look.
Looking for a formal yet snazzy day-out look? Mira Rajput's tweed getup may just be the perfect addition of quiet luxury to your wardrobe. Mira Rajput's chic white co-ord set is everything you need for a fancy brunch, formal networking events, daytime museum and art gallery visits. In fact, her ensemble is a softened, toned down iteration of a classic power dressing look but with the magic of the tweed.
Let's dive into her outfit and look for style takeaways.
More about her look
Mira Rajput wore a sequined sleeveless tweed jacket from Maje Paris, which costs $385 (approximately Rs. 33,485). From the same brand, she teamed the jacket with wide-legged tweed trousers, which also cost $385. Keeping her look minimalist and breezy, she swapped heels for white flat sandals. The understated glam is unmatched. It's also a softer take on power dressing, ditching the sharp, tailored silhouette with softer and relaxed elegance.
Style takeaways
Want to go for a soft luxe look like Mira? Here are some style lessons from her look:
- The first rule for a luxe look is to opt for premium-quality fabrics. The texture alone sets the outfit apart. Like Mira, you can go for tweed. If not tweed, consider other fabrics like silk, satin, velvet, linen, or boucle.
- Less is more. When your outfit features premium fabric, you can skip heavy accessories like stacked or layered jewellry and elaborate hairstyles. The main purpose is to avoid visual clutter.
- White, off-white, and cream exude an inherent sophistication. If not white, you can go for neutrals like beige.
- Softer lines make your overall presence feel warm and welcoming, much like how Mira’s outfit lacks crisp edges, with tweed softening the texture and wide-leg trousers infusing fluidity. If a commanding vibe is what you're looking for, structured and tailored silhouettes should be your go-to choice.
