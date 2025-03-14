Mira Rajput's tweed jacket-trousers set is perfect for your next luxe power-dressing look; here's how to steal her look

Looking for a formal yet snazzy day-out look? Mira Rajput's tweed getup may just be the perfect addition of quiet luxury to your wardrobe. Mira Rajput's chic white co-ord set is everything you need for a fancy brunch, formal networking events, daytime museum and art gallery visits. In fact, her ensemble is a softened, toned down iteration of a classic power dressing look but with the magic of the tweed. Mira Rajput looked glam in tweed ensemble.(Shutterstock)

Let's dive into her outfit and look for style takeaways.

More about her look

Mira Rajput wore a sequined sleeveless tweed jacket from Maje Paris, which costs $385 (approximately Rs. 33,485). From the same brand, she teamed the jacket with wide-legged tweed trousers, which also cost $385. Keeping her look minimalist and breezy, she swapped heels for white flat sandals. The understated glam is unmatched. It's also a softer take on power dressing, ditching the sharp, tailored silhouette with softer and relaxed elegance.

Style takeaways

Want to go for a soft luxe look like Mira? Here are some style lessons from her look: