Mira Rajput’s beauty secrets for glowing skin at 30 all come down to 3 easy rules: How she keeps her 'complexion smooth'

Here are some of her beauty secrets:

1. Double cleansing

Mira emphasised on the importance of cleansing her skin twice a day, once in the morning and once at night, to remove dirt and impurities. She said, “Skincare is incredibly important for me... when it comes to skincare, my approach has evolved significantly over time. Establishing a consistent routine that suits your skin type and addresses your specific concerns is crucial... cleansing my face twice daily – morning and night – helps remove impurities and keeps it fresh.”

Heard of double cleansing? It's exactly what you think: cleansing your face twice. If you wear makeup, you definitely should be doing it. It's a simple and effective way to keep your skin in great condition, no matter your individual skin type.

2. Exfoliating

She stressed the need to exfoliate her skin regularly to keep it hydrated and soft. Mira said, “Regular exfoliation is important as well as it removes dead skin cells and encourages skin renewal, keeping your complexion smooth and glowing.”

Exfoliation is the process of removing dead skin cells from the outer layer of the skin. It can be done with a variety of tools, such as a scrub, brush, or chemical product.

3. Sunscreen

Mira never forgets to apply sunscreen with a high SPF before stepping out in the sun to protect her skin from harmful UV rays. Daily sunscreen application is essential for 'protection against premature ageing and sun damage', regardless of the weather, Mira said.

Ask any dermatologist to name the one skin-care step that should be nonnegotiable in your routine, and each and every one of them will say sunscreen. That's because it's your first line of defense against a host of skin concerns like wrinkles, dullness, and discoloration. Click here if you want to know how to choose the ideal sunscreen for your skin type.

More skincare tips from Mira

In her social media posts and YouTube videos, Mira has also discussed relying on natural remedies and ingredients like honey, turmeric, and gram flour (besan) to keep her skin healthy and glowing.

Mira has also spoken about how she prefers skincare over makeup, focusing on achieving healthy, radiant skin rather than relying on makeup to cover up imperfections. She also believes in keeping her makeup minimal, opting for a natural, effortless look that enhances her features without looking too done-up.

Skincare routine apart, Mira has shared that she drinks plenty of water throughout the day to keep her skin hydrated and plump, and gets adequate sleep to help her skin regenerate and repair itself.