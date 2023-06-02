Double cleansing has become rather a fad these days and is a gift from Korean 10 step skincare and Japanese skincare to the world but dermatologists have been doing it and recommending it since quite a while now. It is a skincare practice where you clean your skin or makeup with an oil cleanser as your first step then do a second cleanse or a double cleanse if you may, with a water-based cleanser as this practice is a full proof method to get all the makeup or dirt off your face and give you a clean base to do your skincare routine. How to double cleanse according to your skin type

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Hitasha Patil, MBBS, DDV - Consultant Dermatologist at Kaya Skin Clinic in Koregaon Park, explained, “The oil-based cleanser will remove excess sebum, layers of makeup, sunscreen and pollution off your skin. The water-based cleanser will remove the leftover sweat and grim. Double cleansing is for everyone, from oily skin to sensitive skin type. This is how you perform double cleansing, take an oil-based cleanser or balm in your palm and with circular motions remove all the stuff layered on your skin, rinse with normal water. For the second cleanse take your water-based cleanser and apply on damp skin and wash your face as you do with any other face wash. Pat your skin dry with a clean towel.”

Asserting that double cleansing should be done at night daily, she suggested, “People with normal skin type can choose any oil-based cleanser or balm and pair it with a water-based cleanser. People who have dry skin types, should look for a non-irritating oil-based cleanser like micellar water and use a cream-based cleanser to wash their face. People with oily skin type should opt for an emulsifying oil cleanser for the first step and combine it with a foaming face wash as the second step. Sensitive skin type population should look for an oil-based balm as their first step and a gentle cleanser as their second step to perform double cleansing. People with combination skin type can choose an oil-based cleanser which has ceramides and then pair it with a foaming face wash.”

Dr Hitasha Patil added, “Another important step to do after a double cleanse is to seal your skin with a moisturiser. By moisturising your skin, you make sure that you are not stripping your skin away of oil completely, as it is essential part of your skin health. You can then layer your night serums and creams over it. Double cleansing is for everyone, even if you don’t wear makeup. It’s a common misconception that double cleansing is time consuming. With practice you will require less than 5 minutes to get everything done. Check with your dermatologist about double cleansing if you have acne prone skin, as it might aggravate acne in some cases. A simple method like double cleanse will help you acquire a healthy and clean base of skin for your night-time skin care routine, it might also help serums and creams penetrate better into the skin as there is minimal clogging of skin pores.”

According to Desiree Stordahl, Director of Applied Research and Education at Paula's Choice, double cleansing isn’t absolutely necessary for everyone but it can be helpful in certain circumstances, especially if you’re wearing a tenacious sunscreen or long-wear makeup that requires extra effort for complete removal. The process of double cleansing is the same no matter what skin type you have—but which products you should use can differ."

She recommended, “For dry skin, make sure the cleansing formulas you use are gentle and err on the moisturizing/hydrating end of the spectrum. For example, you could use a cleansing balm or cleansing oil for your first step and a lotion-textured face wash for your second step. For oily skin, the first double cleansing product can be emollient like a cleansing balm, but the second product should be a water-soluble face wash that’s more adept at removing excess oil. Think gel cleansers or a creamy-foam face wash. For sensitive skin, it’s extremely important that your products are fragrance free. Fragrance free is best for all skin types as it avoids unnecessary irritation to skin, but it’s even more vital for those whose skin is already compromised.”

Regardless of skin type, here’s how to double cleanse:

1. Apply your fragrance-free cleansing oil or cleansing balm to wet or dry skin (either works), massaging in gentle circular motions, including around the eyes. Aim for 30–45 seconds.

2. Rinse or gently remove the cleanser with a soft, wet washcloth.

3. Dispense a nickel- to quarter-size amount of your regular facial cleanser and apply it to damp skin, massaging in gentle circular motions.

4. Rinse away the second cleanser with lukewarm water, and pat your skin dry with a clean, soft towel.

Double cleansing is most beneficial at night when you have more debris (sunscreen, makeup, a day’s worth of airborne pollutants) to remove. You can skip the extra step in the morning, and just use your regular face wash.

Adapt double cleanse in your skin care routine to reap all its benefits!