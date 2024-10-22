What Sharmila Tagore does for 'radiant, naturally glowing skin' at 79: Her top 3 traditional Indian skincare ingredients

Some of the most memorable beauty looks from the 1950s and 60s were undoubtedly Sharmila Tagore's. She was chic and put-together, glamorous yet approachable, and showed off classic femininity both in her movie roles and personal life. Since the start of her acting career, the 79-year-old veteran actor has been a fan of age-old Indian skin treatments made from natural ingredients. In a 2023 interview with The Times of India, Sharmila opened up about how she keeps her skin glowing. Also read: Mira Rajput's mother reveals her beauty secrets Sharmila Tagore believes in the power of traditional skincare rituals. (File Photo/ Tweak India and Pexels)

Sharmila Tagore's beauty secrets revealed

She said, “I have always believed in the concept of traditional beauty practices. To achieve healthy and glowing skin, one must understand that it cannot be achieved overnight. Consistent efforts and a proper skincare routine have to be followed in order to get supple and healthy skin. Growing up in a joint family and hearing about skincare advice from my elders, I only used to rely upon the raw form of flowers, herbs and extract oils like nargis and kumkumadi oil, nagamotha and bahumanjari oil, chandan (sandalwood) and badamam oil for my skin. These ancient beauty essentials have helped me from back in the day till now for radiant and naturally glowing skin.”

What Sharmila does for timeless and radiant beauty

When asked what are some of the family beauty secrets passed down to her by her mother and grandmother, and that she, too, has passed down to her daughters, Sharmila recalled how her grandmother had radiant skin, and her 'secret to beauty was using the right combinations in her beauty regimen'.

Sharmila added that for radiant-looking skin, her grandmother used a combination of chandan and badamam oil. Her ‘magical skincare remedy’ was extracts of natural nargis flower and kumkumadi oil. Sharmila said ‘this herbal mixture not only helped to cure skin concerns but was also one of the go-to skincare regimes for crystal-clear skin’.

Sharmila was then asked what was the secret to her timeless and radiant beauty? She had said, "Self-discipline, balanced food, healthy thinking, and a regular sleep cycle all contribute to bright skin. I've always used natural skin care products like fresh flowers, kumkumadi oil, and tulsi as I believe that natural products are simple yet effective in nature... for me, the three favourite natural ingredients are: Nargis flowers, kumkumadi oil and chandan (sandalwood)."