Summer-proof your skin: How to choose the ideal sunscreen for your skin type

Sunscreen is one of the most important skincare products you can use, as it helps protect your skin from the harmful effects of the sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays. Skipping sunscreen can lead to long-term damage to the skin, which can be difficult to reverse. Therefore, it is important to make sunscreen a regular part of your skincare routine, even if you have acne-prone skin. However, with so many different types and brands of sunscreen on the market, it can be challenging to know which one is right for your skin. The wrong sunscreen can leave your skin feeling greasy, sticky, or irritated, and it may not provide the level of protection you need. That's why it's crucial to take the time to find the right sunscreen for your skin type and individual needs. (Also read: Summer skincare: Beauty experts list what to look for and avoid in a sunscreen ) Whether you have sensitive skin, acne-prone skin, or dry skin, there is a sunscreen out there that will work for you.(Pexels )

Dr. Akber Aimer, Director of Aesthetic Medicine and Surgery at Maya Medi Spa, shared with HT Lifestyle, some tips to help you find the perfect sun protection for your unique skin type.

For oily or acne-prone skin: Look for a lightweight, oil-free, and non-comedogenic sunscreen. Acne-prone skin types should never skip sunscreen because the sun's harmful UV rays can worsen acne and lead to hyperpigmentation, scarring, and premature ageing. Sun damage can also cause inflammation and irritation, which can further exacerbate existing acne. While some acne medications may make the skin more sensitive to the sun, it is still important to protect the skin with a broad-spectrum sunscreen.

For dry or sensitive skin: Choose a moisturizing sunscreen that contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerine, or ceramides. Look for products that are fragrance-free and hypoallergenic to avoid irritation.

For combination skin: Use a sunscreen that is lightweight and non-greasy, but also provides enough hydration for dry areas. Look for products that are labelled as "for all skin types" or "combination skin".

Avoid sunscreens that contain zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, as they can leave a white cast on the skin. Look for tinted sunscreens or those specifically designed for darker skin tones.

For outdoor activities or sports: Choose a water-resistant sunscreen with broad-spectrum protection and a high SPF (30 or higher). Reapply every two hours or after swimming or sweating.

A dangerous myth is that darker skin type does not need to add sunscreen as they have more melanin in their skin which provides natural protection from the Sun. It is true melanin provides some natural protection against the harmful effects of the Sun. It is not enough to completely protect the skin from the damaging effects of UV radiation. So do not skip on it even if your sunscreen leaves a white residue

Remember to always test a small patch of skin before applying sunscreen all over your face and body, and to consult with a dermatologist if you have any concerns or specific skin conditions