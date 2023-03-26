Want to wake up with perfect skin? Dermatologists suggests night-time skincare routine to follow

A good night's sleep is essential for our overall health and well-being, but did you know that it can also have a significant impact on your skin? While you rest, your skin goes into repair mode, which means that nighttime is the perfect opportunity to give your skin the extra care it needs. That's why having a night-time skincare routine is essential to enhance your beauty sleep and wake up with healthy, glowing skin. By developing an effective night-time skincare routine you can leave your skin feeling nourished, hydrated, and radiant. In order to ensure you wake up with healthy glowing skin, taking care of it before you hit the sack is important. Our sleep cycle causes a ripple effect on quite a few functions in the body, with most of it visible on the skin. Sleep and skincare go hand-in-hand, for better or for worse. (Unsplash)

Talking with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Rashmi Shetty, Cosmetic Dermatologist, shared, "Night-time in skincare is meant for rejuvenation and repair. Hence, nourishing your skin before you hit the sack is vital. Having said that the ingredients to look for in your night-time products completely depend upon your skin type and your skin concerns. Therefore, if you have skin concerns such as pigmentation, dermatitis or acne among others, the first step in your routine should be the application of prescriptive creams by your dermatologist followed by other creams you may wish to use."

Dr. Rashmi suggested a few simple steps to develop an effective night-time skincare routine:

Sleeping and waking up on time are extremely important. Whenever I inquire about a patient’s sleep cycle, I have received responses such as, “I do get my 8 hours of sleep at night. I head to bed at 2 am and wake up at 12 noon”. This is not healthy or beneficial to your skin in any way as it disrupts the circadian rhythm. In India, the sun rises and sets at 6 am and 6 pm respectively. Following this pattern, the cortisol in our body needs to be released at 8 am for the rest of the hormones to be released at the right time throughout the rest of the day.

Before going to bed, ensure to wash your face thoroughly, no matter how tired you may be. This will clean out the bacteria and toxins that have settled on your skin throughout the day. Staying consistent with your skincare routine post-cleansing is equally important. If you alter or skip any step in your routine, it could alter the results accordingly.

While most of us focus on our facial skincare, it is imperative not to forget your neck, feet and hands too. The skin in these areas can become dry taking the toll of the day.

Dr. Batul Patel, Leading Celebrity Dermatologist and Founder of The Bombay Skin Clinic, shared with HT Lifestyle, some simple nighttime skincare practices that can help you achieve glowing and healthy skin.

1. Using at-home light therapy

Research shows that red light therapy aids in refining your skin complexion, skin tone and smoothness and also improves your sleep quality. The device can be used on the face in the comfort of your home and is also resourceful in reducing wrinkles and fine lines and treating acne and the blemishes associated with it. It also helps with controlling the redness and itchiness associated with eczema, psoriasis and rosacea.

2. Sleep on your back

Sleeping on your back provides the following benefits:

● Prevents wrinkles: when you sleep on your face, wrinkles and fine lines develop early. Sleeping on your back will stop this from happening.

● Reduces puffiness and dark circles under your eyes

● Lessens the appearance of wrinkles on your neck

● Decreases the swelling on your face

3. Using cannabidiol (CBD) and hemp seed oil-based skincare

Cannabidiol offers the following benefits:

● Contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

● Helps treat eczema and psoriasis because of its anti-inflammatory properties.

● Antioxidant properties aid prevent ageing of the skin

● Controls sebum production and has antibacterial properties for acne prone skin.

Topical CBD products are available in the form of creams, lotions, balms, salves and oils. These improve the skin’s health and also ease any pain which assists in getting a good night’s sleep.