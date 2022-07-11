How to get a good night's sleep? Health and wellness experts share tips

Sleep hygiene also plays an important role in maintaining our health and preventing the development of chronic conditions associated with poor sleep such as cardiovascular disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and some cancers. Sleep is an essential time for the body to recuperate as it provides time for the body to restore and recharge and plays a key role in nearly all aspects of physical health.

It is of common knowledge that sleep also induces the rearrangement of memories and experiences. This leads to a caring effect on all organ systems including the heart but insufficient or fragmented sleep can contribute to problems with blood pressure and heighten the risk of heart disease, heart attacks, diabetes and stroke.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Luke Coutinho, Co-Founder of youcarelifestyle.com, listed 3 important tips to get a good night's rest:

1. Have dinner before sunset: Ideally, you should eat dinner before or shortly before sunset. As the sun sets, our digestive capacity decreases. You sleep better if you eat early. Additionally, it facilitates digestion for your body. That's how your circadian rhythm works. A late-night heavy meal may leave you feeling heavy, sluggish, and lethargic in the morning. Since your body doesn't have time to digest and break down the food, you feel sick.

2. Have this cup of tea before bedtime - A warm cup of Chamomile/Lavender Tea can calm the body and help you sleep better at night. Chamomile's unique properties may enhance your sleep quality. Chamomile contains an antioxidant called apigenin, which can reduce insomnia and promote sleepiness by attaching to brain receptors involved in sleep. If you have trouble falling or staying asleep, adding chamomile to your bedtime routine is worth trying.

3. Try essential oils - Make sure to put a few drops of essential oils on your pillows, such as lavender, frankincense, or vetiver, before you go to bed. These oils can help you fall asleep. You can also use this essential blend oil in a sleeping mist.

Bindu Subramaniam, Co-Founder and CEO of SaPa, asserted that without a good night's rest, it's almost impossible to function at full capacity and there are enough studies to prove that. He advised, “A good's nice sleep is a positive bedtime routine - stop eating a few hours before and about an hour before, put your phone away, play some soft music, take a warm bath and settle in with a book. Music helps relax and blocks out any other ambient noise. Anything that is soft and soothing and can stay in the background that works for you is fine.”

Kabir Siddiq, Founder and CEO of SleepyCat, revealed, “We spend around one-third of our lives resting or sleeping. It is suggested to have at least seven to eight hours of undisturbed sleep in order to live a healthy life. Studies have shown the adverse effects of not following your natural sleep cycle.” He too added to the list of tips to get better night's sleep:

1. Choosing the right mattress - Have you woken up feeling groggy and distressed in the morning and couldn't figure out why? You may want to pay attention to the type of mattress you use. Much like clothing, mattresses come in a wide variety of options and so it can get confusing. Most come with complicated layers and prices that go through the roof. But ultimately what matters is the simple support or comfort you desire. Let's say your problem is that you wake up with night sweats or that you find yourself tossing too much in the night. Then you should go with an option that uses quality material and is built with layers to provide support to each part of your body, like a crème de la crème mattress. It is imperative to find a mattress that supports your body and posture at every angle.

2. Decluttering your living spaces - In today's generation, ergonomics is a huge factor. Many want their resting spaces to look and feel decluttered. Thus, using bed foundations that don't take up a lot of space in your room could help elevate the aesthetics of the room. A simple DIY bed that is assembled with no tools and manufactured with hardwood, perfect for those who want a sleek and sturdy frame.

3. Choosing the right bedding - Along with the bed, the kind of bedding one uses affects restful sleep. Using lighter fabrics is ideal. Additionally, going for options that feel soft to touch and ensure they don’t elevate any allergies you may have. This is also true when it comes to the inner filling used in pillows and comforters. It is Important to find the right match when it comes to pillows because everyone has different needs and comfort preferences. A memory foam pillow that supports side sleepers and the contour shaped pillows that have dual height options for both back and side sleepers is an ideal match to compliment the arrangement for a sound and restful sleep environment.