Is your OOTD looking off? Here’s how to choose the right innerwear for every outfit

After choosing the perfect dress for an occasion, you may still feel that something feels off. From bra straps peeking out and visible panty lines to fabric bunching, the wrong innerwear can affect how your outfit looks, even if you have invested in a high-quality dress. Innerwear may remain out of sight, but it still acts as the foundation of an outfit, influencing how your clothes fit and sit on your frame.



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Arisha Nigam, founder of Naughty Rituals, an innerwear brand, helped answer important questions and shared a guide on how to choose the correct innerwear pieces according to the garment's neckline, colour, fabric, and silhouette. This way, when you get the basics right, you feel comfortable in your dress all day.

What should be the essentials? Before going through the detailed guide, the expert shared some assurance. Since there are so many types of innerwear available in the market, building a collection initially may seem intimidating.

However, Nigam believed you do not need an ‘overflowing drawer’ of options. There are many versatile options which can work with multiple outfits. This way it is easy to build a collection which is practical.

"A thoughtfully curated collection goes much further than an extensive one,” she said, highlighting the importance of choosing pieces carefully. Instead of rushing to splurge on every available style, your focus should be on building a strong foundation with the basics.

What are these staples? Nigam recommended, "Start with a few wardrobe staples: a nude bra, a black bra, a seamless T-shirt bra, a strapless or convertible bra, comfortable cotton underwear, seamless briefs for fitted outfits and light-compression shapewear.”

Since every outfit is different, its final appearance also depends on the innerwear worn underneath. Nigam explained that various silhouettes and fabrics require different foundations: "A fitted T-shirt, satin slip dress, linen co-ord set, structured blazer or bodycon dress all have different innerwear requirements."

She also mentioned one of the styling inconveniences: repeatedly fixing and adjusting your outfit. Your focus should be on choosing innerwear that remains discreet and allows the garment to sit comfortably without requiring constant readjustment. So, the first step in selecting the right innerwear is to really understand the type of outfit you plan to wear. The innerwear selection cannot be random.

What is the most common innerwear styling mistake? Next, Nigam told us one of the most common styling mistakes. It is wearing white innerwear under white clothes, as this seems like a logical colour choice, but actually it makes your innerwear more noticeable.

“White often creates contrast against the skin and is more visible beneath light-coloured fabrics,” she cautioned.

What should you go for? Nigam suggested a nude shade that is close to your skin tone. Why? “A nude shade blends seamlessly under lighter garments and creates a much cleaner finish.”

Nude is a versatile shade.