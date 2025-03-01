Mira Rajput wore the most elegant looks as she gave a tour of her and Shahid Kapoor's home: Artistic to abstract

Mira Rajput opened up her and actor-husband Shahid Kapoor's house to Architectural Digest India in a home tour video. The celebrity home channels a quaint art deco energy with stunning artwork and sculptures. In tandem with the shoot, she opted for outfits that matched the bohemian, eclectic style of her home. Mira was seen in several outfits as she a house tour. The recurrent pattern of vibrant, maximalist style was evident, whether in distinct silhouette or patterns and prints. All of Mira Rajput's looks from her AD home tour looked like pieces of museum-worthy art.(Pictures: AD)

The looks were particularly significant as they remind us that artistic style is not one-dimensional. There are several ways art can manifest in fashion. Mira's looks embodied these different variations of art, from graceful, chic to abstract and upbeat.

Let's go through all her looks.

Cover girl look

Mira posed for AD's print magazine March-April issue. For this look, she went for a sleeveless dress with a bold, interchanging, diagonal pattern of metallic gold and navy blue. She wore golden heels which complemented the gold shade in her dress well. The dress is called Nadia Dress and is from Love Birds Studio, costing Rs.23,900. The sleek, straight silhouette exudes a contemporary energy. The dress effortlessly radiated a chic style.

Photoshoot dress

Fashion is art, and this look of Mira further strengthens that statement. The long-sleeved top had a peplum, while the midi skirt's soft pleats complemented the colors at its hem. The outfit is exquisite as it incorporates distinct silhouettes to enhance the colourplay of the outfit. The flare of the peplum top's hem emphasized the blue lake, much like how the skirt's unstructured pleats did. The print featured an artistic lake and trees.

This dress had a more flowy silhouette, in contrast to the previous metallic dress, which had a straight, tube-like shape.

The outfit is from Studio Moonray. The top is called River Printed Godet Top which costs Rs. 24,400, while the skirt is River Printed Godet Skirt costing Rs.31,800.

This dress channeled an artistic, graceful aesthetic. It is reminiscent of porcelain or ceramic style art.

Home tour look

For the home tour video of AD, Mira embraced a quirky yet artistic look. She went for an olive green dress with translucent poofy sleeves. The front panel featured a black rose within a black vertical rectangular panel. The olive green dress was flowy, but not in layers like the photoshoot dress.

This dress is more on the abstract style, with unique rose applique. Overall, this dress conveyed an upbeat mood, perfect energy for home tours.

