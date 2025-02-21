Hues that pop, prints that slay! 5 hottest colours and patterns dominating fashion in 2025

Fashion is a dynamic canvas. Every year, new hues and patterns emerge. Similarly, the year 2025 is about bidding adieu to silhouettes and minimalist luxury and setting new tones for wardrobes. This year is an exception as it visibly calls out for maximalism and vibrant luxury, with runways bringing a blend of bold colours and eclectic patterns. In 2025, fashion trends will shift towards maximalism, featuring vibrant colours and eclectic patterns. (Instagram)

Neeraj Singh Jain, design director with Fashinza, shared with HT Lifestyle some new fashion trends that are redefining style and turning heads in 2025.

1. Boho is back

The aesthetics of boho is back and it is thriving this year. The trend is blending carefree vibes with flowing sheer fabrics, earthy tones, handicraft detailing and vintage embroidery. This reflects boho daydreams adorned with accessories like layered jewellery and woven jute bags, embracing sustainable fashion. This celebrates comfort and individuality.

2. Viva magenta

This Pantone colour always trends during this season, and it's leading the revolution in 2025. The richness of this cool undertone exhibits a sense of optimism and boldness, giving an edge of strength to feminity. Fashion designers are incorporating this hue in different style sets for formal co-ord sets to casual wear. This could be a must-have for every closet.

3. Classic coastal blues

The trend of mixing equal parts of nautical style and East Coast prep is popping up this year with classic blues providing a sense of serenity. Designers are picking up powder blues and buttercup yellows to perfectly match their designs with understated elegance. Prominently suited in spring and summer, coastal blue trousers or shirts can be styled in monochromatic looks.

4. Abstract patterns

Abstract art-inspired prints are staging a comeback this year. Bringing a creative flair to fashionable wear, these patterns are making bold statements. Patterns and prints like swirling shapes, brushstrokes and vibrant graphics are under the radar. They are seen on jackets, dresses as well as accessories like tote bags, giving an artistic edge to the outlook.

5. Earthy tones and organic greens

The conscious shift towards eco-friendly not only designs but also tones continues to influence fashion in 2025. This year welcomes earthy, saturated and moody hues like olive green and warm browns to reflect a deeper connection with nature. These hues are often seen in dresses to give cosy vibes and in utility-inspired pieces to show versatility.

What's next?

"Fashion in 2025 will be a celebration of colours and creativity. Even bolder experimentation with colours and fresh prints will continue to influence the fashion world. It is set to push the boundaries of innovation and sustainability in design, with self-expression to drive the new changes in the industry," says Neeraj.