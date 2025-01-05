Home decor 2025: Design inspirations to transform your space using Pantone’s Colour of the Year

Every year brings a fresh perspective that redefines the aesthetics of the season. Each year, Pantone unveils a Colour of the Year that reflects the zeitgeist, a hue that speaks to collective aspirations and moods. This year, Mocha Mousse is the colour of the year- a brown hue that evokes a sense of earthiness in interiors. HT Digital has reached out to design experts from the industry to explore creative ways to incorporate Pantone’s Colour of the Year and elevate spaces with a luxurious touch. (Also read: Ultimate guide to winter decor: Tips for creating warm and inviting home this season ) Pantone's Colour of the Year, Mocha Mousse, offers a versatile design element for homes.(Instagram)

1. Crafting serene bedroom spaces

Bedrooms are sanctuaries and Mocha Mousse can bring a sense of vitality, depending on its application. “For instance, the colour can be used in furnishings like duvet covers or bed runners creating a cocooning effect. Soft fabrics like linen or satin enhance the inviting ambience. Further, a lighter variation of the Pantone shade can envelop the walls to create a muted look in the space. Accent furniture pieces like a headboard upholstered in Mocha Mousse can introduce a whimsical accent in the space”, explains Jasleen Chalotra, Founder at Design Essence.

2. A splash of Pantone in kitchens

Kitchens can be designed to become the heart of the home and adding Pantone’s colour to this area ensures a cohesive design narrative. Emphasising the same, Ar. Rajkumar Kumawat, Founder and Principal Architect at Rajkumar Architects, asserts, “Bold homeowners can choose Mocha for kitchen cabinets to imbue warmth. Balance it with natural materials like marble or wood for warmth. Moreover, subtle hints of the hue in appliances can modernise the kitchen while maintaining practicality.”

3. Canvas for expression in spaces

Mocha Mousse can be used as a canvas of expression in homes, creating a bold statement. “For instance, painting a feature wall in Mocha Mousse creates an immediate focal point. Pairing it with neutral furnishings and metallic accents like brass or chrome for a balanced aesthetic. For a whimsical element, incorporate the hue through velvet cushions or an area rug to bring textile accents to the space”, adds Jasleen.