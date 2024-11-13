Ultimate guide to winter decor: Tips for creating warm and inviting home this season

As the winter season approaches, creating a warm, inviting ambience indoors becomes essential. This season's decor trend showcases soft fabrics in rich tones such as navy blue, olive green, and earthy hues, paired with warm lighting to create a welcoming, cosy space. Ar. Parul Agarwal VK, Design Director at FOAID Designs, shared with HT Lifestyle top winter decor tips to transform interiors into snug, stylish retreats. (Also read: Top 16 hottest home decor and interior design trends to give a larger space illusion to your home ) Winter decor tips include using rugs, layering textures, and warm lighting to create a cosy atmosphere. (Instagram)

Top winter home decor tips

"First and foremost, layering textures is the key. Introducing a mix of soft fabrics like chunky wool throws, velvet cushions, and faux fur blankets brings warmth and a touch of luxury to any space. Opt for rich, deep tones like burgundy, forest green, and midnight blue to create a grounding, intimate atmosphere while bringing Christmas cheer into the space. Layering these on sofas, chairs, and beds instantly adds warmth and visual interest, transforming the space into a comfortable haven from the chill outside," says Parul.

She added, “Next, consider lighting—an essential yet often overlooked element in winter decor. Soft, ambient lighting can completely alter a room's mood. Swap out bright overhead lights for warm-toned fixtures and incorporate vintage table lamps, floor lamps, and string lights to create a softer, more inviting glow. Candlelight is another winter staple; strategically placing candles or tealights around the room adds a cosy charm, making your space feel intimate and calm. Scented candles with warm, woodsy scents like mahogany, cinnamon, and vanilla not only enhance the decor but also contribute to the seasonal feel.”

Bringing nature indoors for winter-inspired space

Parul further explained, “Winter also calls for nature-inspired elements, bringing in the serenity of the outdoors while maintaining comfort indoors. Consider incorporating wooden accents, such as a rustic coffee table, reclaimed wood shelves, or decorative log stacks. Indoor plants or sprigs of pine and eucalyptus are another wonderful addition, adding a fresh and vibrant touch to a warm interior while subtly reminding us of nature's presence.”

"Rugs play an equally vital role in winter cosiness, especially in colder months. Rugs are also a very easy way to change the outlook of the space. A thick, soft area rug not only adds warmth but also grounds the room, tying all the design elements together. Experiment with different textures and patterns, and try adding new rugs and mats to enhance warmth and add a contemporary touch," says Parul.