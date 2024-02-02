Winter is a time when the body craves warmth and comfort and according to experts, incorporating specific Yoga poses into your fitness routine during the winter season can help you stay grounded, maintain flexibility and boost overall well-being. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, suggested some straightforward and effective Yoga poses that are particularly beneficial during the winter months: 10 Yoga poses that are particularly beneficial during the winter season (Photo by LOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVR on Unsplash)

Mountain Pose (Tadasana): Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Engage your thighs, lift your chest, and roll your shoulders back. This pose helps improve posture and increases circulation, providing a sense of stability during the colder months. Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana): Start on your hands and knees, lift your hips towards the ceiling, and straighten your legs. Downward Dog stretches the entire body, promoting flexibility and relieving tension in the back and shoulders. Child's Pose (Balasana): Kneel on the mat, sit back on your heels, and reach your arms forward. This restorative pose helps release tension in the lower back and hips, promoting relaxation and a sense of calm. Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II): Step one foot back, keeping the front knee bent and arms extended parallel to the floor. Warrior II strengthens the legs and opens the chest, enhancing both physical and mental strength during the winter season. Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana): Sit with your legs extended in front of you, hinge at your hips, and reach towards your toes. This pose stretches the spine, hamstrings, and shoulders, relieving stiffness and promoting a sense of ease. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana): Lie on your back, bend your knees, and lift your hips towards the ceiling. Bridge Pose helps stimulate the thyroid gland and improves circulation, providing a gentle energy boost during colder days. Fish Pose (Matsyasana): Lie on your back, lift your chest by arching your back, and place the crown of your head on the mat. Fish Pose opens the chest and throat, improving respiratory function and reducing winter-related congestion. Legs Up the Wall (Viparita Karani): Sit close to a wall, lie on your back, and extend your legs up the wall. This inversion pose encourages blood flow to the heart and helps alleviate fatigue, making it particularly beneficial during the winter season. Corpse Pose (Savasana): Lie on your back with your arms by your sides and palms facing up. Savasana promotes relaxation and reduces stress, essential for maintaining mental and emotional balance during the winter months. Cat-Cow Stretch (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana): Start on your hands and knees, arch your back up like a cat, then dip it down, lifting your head and tailbone. This dynamic stretch warms up the spine, improves flexibility, and enhances circulation.

He concluded, “Incorporating these Yoga poses into your winter routine can help you stay active, promote a sense of well-being, and alleviate the physical and mental challenges often associated with colder weather. Remember to listen to your body and modify poses as needed, ensuring a safe and enjoyable practice throughout the winter season.”