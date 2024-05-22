Redefining eco-conscious living is taking centre stage in the present time interior design with homeowners seeking a balance between luxurious aesthetics and eco-friendly or sustainable home decor materials to elevate the ambience of the space. Practising consciousness involves embracing innovations in sustainable home furnishing that extend beyond just using sustainable materials. Looking for eco-friendly home decor trends? Try these sustainable materials, innovative interior design (Photo by 333k+ Arts)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Smriti Choudhary, Brand Director at Cocoon Fine Rugs, shared, “Rugs made with natural fibres like pure silk and wool which make the product last for generations give a way to conscious living. For a longer and sustainable life of the carpets, it is always in the best interest to avoid the use of fibres like bamboo and banana silk which tend to get dark and yellow over a period of two years. Instead, rugs crafted with PET yarns which are yarns made from recycled PET bottles can add long-lasting life even suitable for the outdoors while balancing the responsibility towards the environment.”

She revealed, “Material choices often introduce innovative design techniques that elevate the aesthetic appeal of sustainable home furnishing. Experimenting with patterns, textures, and colours, while abiding by the norms of eco-conscious living exudes sophistication and contributes to a healthier planet. Additionally, opting for mono materials in carpet design, where the face and backing consist of the same material, eliminates the need for expensive separation and purification processes. This approach significantly enhances the recyclability of carpets, extending their sustainability impact.”

According to Anushka Ahuja, Co - Founder of Studio by Agni, manufacturers are adopting eco-friendly processes to minimise waste and reduce environmental impact. She highlighted, “For instance, recycling and reusing yarn dyes, water, yarn residues, cardboard cones, and pallets, considerably help minimise wastage. Additionally, utilising materials like reclaimed wood, bamboo, recycled plastics, and organic fabrics for furniture and decor items further promote sustainability. These practices prioritise environmental responsibilities and also encourage an economic cycle where resources are used efficiently and waste is minimised.”

By incorporating both eco-friendly materials and manufacturing processes, home furnishing is redefining modern living, offering stylish and functional solutions that align with a greener, more sustainable future.