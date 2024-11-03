Layering fashion goals for November: Stylish and comfortable trends to beat the mercurial temperature

November is here and with it, the unpredictable weather of freezing mornings, sweltering afternoons and chilly, windy evenings. The erratic hot and cold temperatures feel insufferable, throwing off even your best, well-thought-out OOTD. Just when you think you have aced your ensemble, you are either left shivering or sweating. Reclaim your day and style by layering the right way but how do you balance while staying fashionable? Don't let the erratic day and night temperature make you compromise on your style.(Pinterest)

Stylish base

Make your base interesting with pretty graphics or necklines. (Pinterest)

The main mantra to layering is to envision each piece as small pieces to bigger puzzles that help tie in the outfit well. Each piece is important to get that desired look. Assuming that only the outerwear is relevant because that’s what people see while the base top gets hidden is flawed. That’s also one of the reasons why you hesitate to pull off your jacket when the temperature goes up, and instead, you let your outfit be your personal sauna. Layering does not mean dumping on anything and everything.

The base is the foundation of your outfit. Pick out a lightweight, breathable material, yet insulated enough to warm you during the chilly winds. The base tee needs to have some personality. Do not let it be bland. Pick an interesting pattern or unique neckline. You can layer with a dress as the base feels more cute and fancy.

Balance is the key

The untucked shirt adds a visual balance and does not let the torso look bulky.(Pinterest)

Layering is a game of balance, determined by how you play with the materials. If you opt for a lightweight material for the base, ensure the outerwear is heavy enough to beat the chill. That way you can take it off when the day gets warmer, like a tee with a cardigan or a crop top with a shrug.

Also, ensure while you layer, your torso should not look too bulky. To fix that you need to give yourself a well-defined silhouette. Wear cropped outerwear or leave your jacket or shrug unbuttoned. Another way to minimise the bulk is to let your inner tee fall freely from the hemline of your sweater or jacket instead of tucking it in. This creates a smooth look, making the visible layering more cohesive and well-styled.

Interesting bottom wear

By opting for diverse bottomwear, you give your outfit a glow-up. (Pinterest)

As you layer your upperwear, the bottomwear somewhat gets neglected. Don’t make the mistake of pulling on the same, old pair of jeans. It's boring. Make your bottomwear as interesting as the rest of your ensemble. Wear a skirt with fleece tights for a more defined silhouette. You can also choose distressed jeans to add texture to your outfit or trousers for a more semi-formal appearance.

