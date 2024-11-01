Ditch the bow: Women’s ties are the newest fashion statement

Once a staple of boardrooms and high-stakes workplaces, the tie has broken free from its former confines and emerged as an unexpected, chic accessory in women’s fashion. This year, neckties have dominated runways and become a prominent feature in street style, with women styling them with everything from relaxed button-downs to evening wear. Designer Supriya Munjal notes, “Women’s ties often feature shorter lengths, narrower widths, and unique patterns or colors, allowing for a more tailored and individual look compared to traditional men’s ties.” These variations make the trend versatile, with the ideal tie suiting everything from boardroom meetings to a night out.

For Spring/Summer 2024, designers like Vaquera offered playful twists on ties with oversized, eye-catching prints. Bella Hadid’s recent appearance at the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2025 show, where she wore a slim black tie with an ultra-sleek suit, solidified this trend for the new year. Dhruv Kapoor’s Winter/Festive 2024 collection at Lakmé Fashion Week introduced a denim-inspired take on the trend, with ties styled alongside denim separates to create a seamless blend of masculine and feminine aesthetics.

Shanaya Kapoor in a minimalist black mini dress with a white collar and tie detailing (Source: Instagram)

The vintage appeal

The popularity of thrifting and vintage shopping has turned ties into unique, versatile treasures. Fashion influencers and vintage enthusiasts alike are embracing the nostalgic charm of ties from the ’80s and ’90s, often wearing them as accessories or even belts. Munjal explains, “The resurgence of vintage and pre-loved items is ideal for an accessory like the tie—it brings both irony and elegance to any look, making a playful statement that feels authentic and unique.”

Patterns that make ties pop

Women are experimenting with vibrant hues and textures in ties. “Soft pastels and rich jewel tones are trending, along with patterns like paisley and geometric designs. Eco-friendly fabrics are also gaining popularity, reflecting a commitment to sustainable fashion,” Munjal shares. These choices add a personal and modern touch, allowing women to express their sustainable values through fashion.

How to elevate your tie game



Elevate the look by pairing your tie with an embellished blazer, which gives the outfit a dressed-up flair and takes it away from a traditional corporate vibe.

Short pumps give a playful, cute finish to your look, balancing out the strong lines of the tie and blazer.

Achieve a sleek, sophisticated look by coordinating the tie, shirt, blazer, and even a corset in the same fabric. This monochromatic approach makes for a truly chic and modern outfit.

For a modern twist, drape a tie around your neck loosely, letting it fall like a skinny scarf. Pair this with a fitted top or a simple white tee.

- INPUTS BY STYLIST ISHA BHANSALI