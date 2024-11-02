Have 'old money' beige nails run their course? Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa and others make a case for moody black tips

It's always the big, little things. Prim, proper, and most importantly, intentional tips, can be a game changer in how you and your style statement is perceived. We're talking about your nails. And who better to look to, than the mother of the glazed donut nails, Hailey Bieber? In her own words, "It’s October and (she's) someone’s Mom". So with embracing change being on Hailey's 2024 bingo card, the model appears to have made quite the knee jerk shift from sheer, shimmering and flat-toned nails to the boldest colour out there, a pitch black. Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa's fresh nails hint at a major aesthetic turn(Photos: Instagram)

Hailey appears to be happily dabbling the dark side, what with Halloween week trotting its last leg. Recent photo dumps shared by the mother of one, features her flaunting deep chocolate tones as well on her tips, besides the all-out black shade.

The world, for the last few months (or even years if we're being honest), has been all about the 'old money' aesthetic — read whites, skin-adjacent peaches, clean French manicures, and lots and lots of insurmountable hues of beige. And while this does have it's charm, everyone doesn't get it right leading to a sea of just-about-there replications.

Hailey's moody, October-appropriate tips then, come as a welcome change in the nail scene. And before you ask who made Hailey the head of the hypothetical nail council, know that she's not alone in surfing the dark side. Singer Dua Lipa too debuted her pitch black tips about a week back. The overwhelming sea of beige nails have underwhelmingly emerged as a convenient pick for many, irrespective of if they want to be perceived as 'old money' or not, given the fact that they meld into any and every kind of outfit. Well, surprise surprise, so do their pitch black counterparts.

Dua Lipa sports black nails in her recent Instagram photo dumps(Photos; Instagram/dualipa)

Giving you some more nail inspo, is The Strangers: Chapter 1 star Madelaine Petsch. The Riverdale alum, during an interview with Allure, had revealed having an "identity crisis" at the time the show ended when it came to picking a nail colour for herself. "My nails were always almond and bright red for the longest time. So I spent a lot of time, trying to figure out like, 'what do I like now?' ", she mused.

Though her nails at the time of the interview were red with her reflecting on her "full circle" relationship with the colour, the actor too appears to have now jumped ship. Madelaine has been sporting pitch black nails in her last few photo dumps on Instagram.

So are the tides on the nail scene changing? Yes.

Are they worth the aesthetic switcheroo? They probably are, you decide.