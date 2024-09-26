Airport Fashion 101: Kriti Sanon in black fit and cardigan, Parineeti Chopra in co-ord set are comfy jetsetters

Kriti Sanon and Parineeti Chopra were clicked at the Mumbai airport today. While Kriti arrived at the airport to catch a flight out of the bay, Parineeti arrived in the city with her politician husband, Raghav Chadha. Check out their stylish yet comfy airport fits. Kriti Sanon and Parineeti Chopra, with Raghav Chadha, at the airport.

Kriti Sanon and Parineeti Chopra's Airport Fashion 101

The paparazzi clicked Kriti Sanon and Parineeti Chopra at the airport today. The two actors chose comfy yet chic fits for their airport look, proving that though they are comfy jetsetters, they don't forego style for comfort. While Kriti wore an elegant all-black ensemble and styled it with a printed cardigan, Parineeti embraced the co-ord fashion aesthetic with her husband for their arrival in Mumbai. Read on as we decode both the actors' outfits.

Decoding Kriti Sanon's airport look

Kriti wore a black bodysuit and matching high-waisted denim pants to the airport. While the blouse has a scoop neckline and a figure-hugging fit, the jeans comes with a flared silhouette and a floor-length hem accentuating the actor's long legs.

Kriti layered the all-black fit with an olive green cardigan featuring a criss-cross pattern, an open front, full-length sleeves, and a relaxed silhouette. She accessorised the ensemble with a black leather belt, black slingback kitten heels, an olive green handbag, a beaded bracelet, a dainty necklace, and gold earrings. Lastly, she chose minimal glam and tied her hair in a centre-parted bun to complete the airport look.

What did Parineeti Chopra wear?

Parineeti opted for a co-ord ensemble for her arrival in Mumbai with Raghav Chadha. She wore a cobalt blue oversized shirt featuring an open front, a collared neck, side slits, half-length sleeves, and a curved hem. The actor paired it with a black tee and blue shorts.

Parineeti completed the airport look with black loafers, a Saint Laurent tote bag, gold earrings, a sleek watch, and her hair tied in a centre-parted bun. Meanwhile, Raghav complemented her in a white T-shirt, a matching shirt, black shorts, and comfy sneakers.