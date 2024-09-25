Aishwarya Rai sticks with all-black airport look, favourite middle part hairstyle as she arrives in Mumbai with Aaradhya

There are two constants in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's general fashion repertoire - the all-black airport look and her love for the middle-parted hairdo. Aishwarya's fans desperately want her to get rid of the latter, but the actor sports the look on almost all of her outings. Today, as she arrived in Mumbai, she proved the same. Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan at the airport.

Aishwarya Rai arrives in Mumbai with Aaradhya Bachchan

Aishwarya was in Paris for the ongoing Paris Fashion Week as she walked the ramp for L'Oreal Paris' Walk Your Worth show. The actor landed in Mumbai with her daughter Aaradhya early on Wednesday. The paparazzi clicked the mother-daughter duo outside the Mumbai airport. They were seen walking together towards their car while Aaradhya smiled and greeted the media.

The middle part and all-black outfit

Aishwarya wore an all-black ensemble for her arrival. The airport look features a solid black top paired with flared pants. The actor layered the co-ord blouse and pants set with a trench coat that has notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, belted cuffs with silver eyelets, an open front, an eyelet embellished belt on the back, and a relaxed silhouette.

Aishwarya accessorised the all-black look with a matching black leather tote bag and sneakers. Lastly, she chose to leave her silky, blonde-highlighted hair loose in a centre parting. As for the glam, feathered brows, a hint of pink tint on the lips, glowing skin, and rouge-tinted cheeks gave the finishing touch.

Aishwarya Rai walked at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya was among the many celebrities who walked at the Paris Fashion Week for L'Oréal Paris. The actor wore a Mossi gown for the runway. The off-the-shoulder ensemble featured cape sleeves with slits, a bubble hem dress, and a flowy silhouette. Centre-parted loose locks, red lips, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, her engagement ring, and peep-toe block heels rounded off the styling.