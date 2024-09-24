Aishwarya Rai at Paris Fashion Week: Fans say 'face card is lethal' but call her red balloon dress great disservice

It's Paris Fashion Week again, and Aishwarya Rai is back! However, fans are not happy. In a red maxi gown, Aishwarya walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week runway for L'Oréal Paris. The fans are not happy with her look. Aishwarya Rai walks for L'Oreal at Paris Fashion Week. (REUTERS)

Aishwarya Rai paints Paris red in a maxi gown

Aishwarya Rai made an appearance at the Paris Fashion Week as the ambassador for the beauty giant L'Oréal. The actor was joined by Alia Bhatt, who was recently announced as a brand ambassador by L'Oréal. On the ramp, Aishwarya wore a red bubble hem gown by an ethical ready-to-wear French brand Mossi.

Aishwarya's red satin dress features an off-the-shoulder neckline, floor-length cascading cape sleeves with slits for the arms, a cinched bubble hem with pleats, and a flowy silhouette. There were many things that netizens did not like with the ensemble, including the bubble hem that restricted her movement on the ramp to the flowing fit that added unnecessary volume.

However, the glam got full marks from the fans, and we agree. Aishwarya styled the Mossi dress with winged eyeliner, muted smokey eye shadow, glossy red lip shade lined with a shimmery red lip pencil, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, and beaming highlighter. Though her infamous centre-parted hairdo made a comeback, it went well with the glam. She left her centre-parted locks loose and styled them with soft waves.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks for L'Oreal Paris show 'Walk Your Worth' as part of the Paris Fashion Week Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection . (AFP)

How did the fans react?

Diet Sabya posted Paris Fashion Week snippets on Instagram and wrote, “Face car elite 10/10 unmatched. The balloon hem that too on a maxi length dress is a kiss of death on the runway because it restricts movement.”

Another fashion page commented, “I swear I say this with every ounce of love in my body but someone needs to launch an investigation and find out the reason behind consistently putting one of the most iconic faces in the history in outfits that do nothing but great disservice to her beauty.”

A fan wrote, “No matter how hideously her stylists dress her up, her FACE CARD never fails.” Another commented, “Her stylists are not doing her justice. Fire them.” A user remarked, “Can Rhea Kapoor style her already?! For gods sake pls!”