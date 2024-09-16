Aishwarya Rai’s look at SIIMA Awards in black embellished anarkali fails to impress. See pics with Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai was among the many celebs who attended the SIIMA Awards 2024 last night. Aishwarya attended the event with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. The star, who has impressed fans with her many head-turning red carpet looks, failed to impress us with her SIIMA Award look. Aishwarya Rai attends the SIIMA Awards 2024 with Aaradhya in Dubai.

Aishwarya Rai wears black embellished anarkali

Pictures from SIIMA Awards show Aishwarya attending with her daughter Aaradhya in a black embellished anarkali gown. The mother-daughter duo were seen arriving at the red carpet event while holding hands. She also posed with her fans and clicked pictures. Meanwhile, at the star-studded event, Aishwarya won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award for her powerful performance in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Decoding Aishwarya Rai’s SIIMA attire

The black anarkali gown set that Aishwarya wore for the award show is adorned with shimmering gold sequin embellishments in intricate patterns. The anarkali kurta features a floor-grazing hem, full-length sleeves, a raised bandhgala collar with a V slit, and a fitted bust with a skirt cascading in a flowy silhouette.

Aishwarya paired the anarkali gown with a matching black zari dupatta decked with matching golden sequin adornments and tassel jhumkis attached on the borders. She completed the look by draping it on her shoulder in a floor-sweeping length.

For accessories, Aishwarya chose minimal jewels and stilettos to avoid overpowering the outfit. The actor chose dangling gold diamond-cut earrings and a statement ring. As for the glam, she went for coral pink lips, matching eye shadow, rouge-tinted eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned eye shadow, darkened brows, light contouring, and beaming highlighter. Lastly, she left her auburn-highlighted hair loose and styled it in a side parting.

What did Aaradhya wear to support her mom?

Aaradhya twinned with her mom in a short black kurta and palazzo set. However, instead of golden sequins, her ensemble featured silver embellishments. The outfit has a kurta with a round neckline, full-length trumpet sleeves, side slits, and a relaxed silhouette.