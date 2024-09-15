Aishwarya Rai dons simple all-black fit as she arrives in Dubai for SIIMA Awards 2024 with daughter Aaradhya
Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya arrived in Dubai for the SIIMA Awards 2024. The actor was photographed in a simple all-black fit.
Aishwarya Rai landed in Dubai with her daughter, Aaradhya, to attend the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024. Videos of the mother-daughter duo, sans Abhishek Bachchan, were shared on social media. Read on as we decode Aishwarya's airport look.
Aishwarya Rai lands in Dubai for SIIMA 2024 with her daughter Aaradhya
On Saturday, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan landed in Dubai. Aishwarya and Aaradhya were captured by fans as they were being escorted for the SIIMA event. The mother-daughter duo often attend events together, but recently, they have been spotted without Abhishek Bachchan amid several reports about troubles in their married life.
Aishwarya opts for a simple all-black look
Aishwarya's signature travel look is always a variation of an all-black co-ord set. The actor chose the same aesthetic for her arrival in Dubai while making a case for the ‘less is more’ style trend with her simple ensemble. She wore an oversized black sweatshirt featuring a round neckline, full-length sleeves, drop shoulders, a baggy fitting, and a logo print on the front.
The actor paired the top with matching black pants featuring a flared silhouette. She accessorised the all-black ensemble with black-and-white chunky sneakers, a stylish watch, and a large black tote bag. Lastly, for the glam, she chose deep plum lip shade, centre-parted loose locks, feathered brows, mascara-adorned lashes, and rouge-tinted cheeks.
Why is Aishwarya Rai in Dubai
Aishwarya and many celebrities are attending the SIIMA 2024 Awards in Dubai. The actor has been nominated for the Best Actress in a Leading Role category for Ponniyin Selvan-2, directed by Mani Ratnam. She played the role of Pazhuvoor Queen Nandini in the film. Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam is nominated in the Best Director category and Vikram has been nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role.
