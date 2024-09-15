Priyanka Chopra's crochet midi dress for holiday will put a huge dent in your pockets. Guess what it costs

Priyanka Chopra travelled to the South of France to soak up the sun and enjoy some quality time with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie. The actor shared their vacation album on Instagram and served holiday fashion inspiration to fans with her stylish looks. One of the ensembles she wore was a crochet midi dress, and we found its price. Read on to know the details. Priyanka Chopra enjoys the balmy sun during her holiday in the South of France.

What is the price of Priyanka Chopra's crochet midi dress?

Priyanka's crochet dress is from the luxury ready-to-wear brand Magda Butrym. The actor has often donned gorgeous outfits from the designer label. This dress is called the Crochet Petals Bustier midi dress in beige and is available on the brand's official website. Adding the ensemble to your collection will put a huge dent in your pocket. It costs USD 3,015, which is approximately ₹2,52,908.

Priyanka's Magda Butrym dress. (magdabutrym.com)

Decoding Priyanka Chopra's look

The handmade crochet bustier dress features a concealed inner corset that hugs Priyanka's swoon-worthy figure. The rounded cups - adorned with rose-inspired scalloped crochet petals - add to its feminine charm. Meanwhile, the high back slit offers an ease of movement, and the see-through silhouette makes it an ideal beachwear to be easily worn over your bikini set or one-piece swimsuit.

Priyanka Chopra soaks up the sun in a crochet dress. (Instagram)

Priyanka accessorised the ensemble with dainty jewellery, including a gold chain, statement earrings, and rings. She brought the look together with a straw hat and pink-tinted rectangular sunglasses. Lastly, pink-tinted lips, rouge-adorned cheeks, sunkissed glowing skin, and feathered brows rounded off the glam picks. She gave the finishing touch by leaving her windswept tresses loose.

On the work front

Priyanka recently wrapped up the shooting for her upcoming Hollywood film, The Bluff. She also has Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in the pipeline. It is directed by Ilya Naishuller and will be produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard under Safran Company.