Priyanka Chopra's sultry bikinis for South of France vacay with Nick Jonas, Malti should inspire your holiday fits. Pics

Priyanka Chopra recently holidayed in the South of France with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actor posted pictures from their vacation on Instagram with the caption, “One for the books for sure…The perfect pause with the loves of my life. Now…Ready set Go.” Priyanka Chopra holidays in South of France with Nick Jonas and Malti.

Priyanka Chopra in sultry swimsuits holidays with Nick Jonas and Malti

Priyanka Chopra's post captured her, Nick and Malti blissfully enjoying their coastal vacation. The photos showed her lounging in stylish swimsuits on a luxurious yacht, playing with Malti, rocking gorgeous co-ord ensembles, soaking up the sun with Nick, enjoying stunning vistas in the South of France, and capturing Malti's precious moments during the holiday.

Inspiration for your holiday wardrobe

The pictures showed Priyanka donning two stylish bikinis - a cream and brown animal-printed two-piece and a deep plum-coloured one with orange accents. The printed swimsuit featured a strapless bandeau bikini top with a ring adornment on the bust. She wore it with matching bikini bottoms, retro-style sunglasses, tinted pink gloss, loose tresses, and sunkissed bare skin.

The second swimsuit in a deep plum shade features a conical string bikini top with halter straps, a plunging V neckline, and a gathered design. She wore it with matching bikini bottoms featuring ribbon ties on the sides. Sunglasses, wavy loose locks, rouge-tinted cheeks, and glossy pink lips rounded off the styling.

The last look that stood out for us was a crochet full-body-length dress. Embracing the summer core aesthetic, Priyanka styled the strapless ensemble with a dainty chain, rings, a straw hat, sunglasses, statement earrings, and minimal blush-hued makeup. She added a breezy touch with loose, wavy hair. Meanwhile, a sweetheart neckline, figure-skimming fit, and a see-through design added a demure charm to the ensemble.

About Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka and Nick wed in December 2018 after a brief engagement. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti, via surrogate in January 2022.