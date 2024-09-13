Priyanka Chopra wore a lustrous 1.6 lakh cocktail dress for a dinner date with Nick Jonas in St Tropez

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had recently travelled to St Tropez for a quick getaway. During a night out in the French coastal town, Priyanka and Nick enjoyed a dinner date. She wore a lustrous purple cocktail dress for the occasion. Read on to know its insane price. Priyanka Chopra clicked with Nick Jonas in St Tropez. (Instagram )

Price of Priyanka Chopra's dress for St Tropez dinner date with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra's purple cocktail dress is from the American luxury fashion house Tom Ford. The ensemble is available for sale on the brand's website and is called the Light Lustrous Jersey Halterneck Cocktail Dress in Bright Purple. It is from their Ready To Wear collection. The mini dress is worth USD 1,980, which is approximately ₹1,66,207.

The Tom Ford dress Priyanka Chopra wore for a dinner date with Nick. (tomfordfashion.com)

Decoding Priyanka Chopra's dinner date look

Priyanka styled the Tom Ford dress with stylish accessories, including embellished purple peep-toe mules by Paris Texas, a Serpentine gold watch from Bulgari, gold hoop earrings, rings, bracelets, and an animal-print leather shoulder bag.

For the makeup, the actor chose pink lips, feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, subtle pink eye shadow, and glowing skin. She styled her hair in soft blowout curls, leaving them loose in a side parting.

Meanwhile, coming to the design details of her very Y2K-inspired satin ensemble, it features a halter round neckline, gathered pleats cascading till the hem, a relaxed silhouette, a cut-out on the back, and a mini hem length showing off her long legs.

About Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Priyanka recently wrapped up the shooting for her upcoming Hollywood film, The Bluff. The Bluff is directed by Frank E Flowers and also features actor Karl Urban. The actor also has Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in the pipeline. It is directed by Ilya Naishuller and will be produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard under Safran Company.