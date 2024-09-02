Priyanka Chopra in 2 lakh sultry black dress attends a wedding with Nick Jonas and family. Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, along with their family, attended a wedding recently. The singer shared photos from the celebrations, which showed them in stylish ensembles. Check out what the couple wore. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra wore ₹30 lakh Bulgari bracelet with vintage pearl necklace to brother's wedding; know its insane price) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend a wedding. (Instagram )

Priyanka Chopra wears a sultry black dress for a wedding

Nick Jonas shared pictures from the wedding with the caption, “Congrats @deleasakathleen and @nickmirchuk loved being there to celebrate you.” Apart from Priyanka Chopra, Nick was accompanied by his brothers, Joe Jonas and Franklin Jonas, his mother, Denis Miller-Jonas, and their drummer, Jack Lawless. The photos show Priyanka looking gorgeous in a stunning black embellished dress by David Koma.

What is the price of Priyanka Chopra's dress?

Priyanka's sultry David Koma dress is from the designer label's Spring 2024 collection. It is called the Paillette Petal Dress. A variation of the ensemble without the bust cut-out is available on the Alothman website. It is available at a discounted price of KWD 975, which is approximately ₹2,67,606.

The David Koma dress costs approximately ₹2 lakh. (alothmanfashion.com)

Decoding the David Koma dress

The spaghetti-strap David Koma dress features cut-outs on the bust, triangle cups, a bodycon silhouette that hugged Priyanka's enviable frame, a back slit, glossy pink 3-D petals adorned on the skirt, and a midi hem length.

Priyanka styled the ensemble with exquisite jewels from Bulgari. She wore diamond earrings, a Serpentine bracelet, stunning rings, and heels. Meanwhile, for the glam, she chose pink eye shadow, fuchsia pink lips, feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, and highlighter on the contours. Lastly, the actor left her hair loose in a side parting and styled the ends in soft curls.

What did Nick Jonas wear?

Meanwhile, Nick complemented his wife in a pink suit featuring a notch-lapel single-breasted blazer and matching tapered-fit pants. He styled the dapper suit with a classic white button-down shirt, black loafers, a luxurious silver bracelet watch, and sunglasses.