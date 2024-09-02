 Priyanka Chopra in ₹2 lakh sultry black dress attends a wedding with Nick Jonas and family. Pics | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Priyanka Chopra in 2 lakh sultry black dress attends a wedding with Nick Jonas and family. Pics

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Sep 02, 2024 08:07 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra attended a wedding with Nick Jonas and their family. The actor wore a sultry black dress to the ceremony. It is worth ₹2 lakh.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, along with their family, attended a wedding recently. The singer shared photos from the celebrations, which showed them in stylish ensembles. Check out what the couple wore. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra wore 30 lakh Bulgari bracelet with vintage pearl necklace to brother's wedding; know its insane price)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend a wedding. (Instagram )
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend a wedding. (Instagram )

Priyanka Chopra wears a sultry black dress for a wedding

Nick Jonas shared pictures from the wedding with the caption, “Congrats @deleasakathleen and @nickmirchuk loved being there to celebrate you.” Apart from Priyanka Chopra, Nick was accompanied by his brothers, Joe Jonas and Franklin Jonas, his mother, Denis Miller-Jonas, and their drummer, Jack Lawless. The photos show Priyanka looking gorgeous in a stunning black embellished dress by David Koma.

What is the price of Priyanka Chopra's dress?

Priyanka's sultry David Koma dress is from the designer label's Spring 2024 collection. It is called the Paillette Petal Dress. A variation of the ensemble without the bust cut-out is available on the Alothman website. It is available at a discounted price of KWD 975, which is approximately 2,67,606.

The David Koma dress costs approximately ₹2 lakh. (alothmanfashion.com)
The David Koma dress costs approximately ₹2 lakh. (alothmanfashion.com)

Decoding the David Koma dress

The spaghetti-strap David Koma dress features cut-outs on the bust, triangle cups, a bodycon silhouette that hugged Priyanka's enviable frame, a back slit, glossy pink 3-D petals adorned on the skirt, and a midi hem length.

(Also Read | Priyanka Chopra brings Desi Girl energy to her brother's wedding festivities in a pink saree: Watch)

Priyanka styled the ensemble with exquisite jewels from Bulgari. She wore diamond earrings, a Serpentine bracelet, stunning rings, and heels. Meanwhile, for the glam, she chose pink eye shadow, fuchsia pink lips, feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, and highlighter on the contours. Lastly, the actor left her hair loose in a side parting and styled the ends in soft curls.

What did Nick Jonas wear?

Meanwhile, Nick complemented his wife in a pink suit featuring a notch-lapel single-breasted blazer and matching tapered-fit pants. He styled the dapper suit with a classic white button-down shirt, black loafers, a luxurious silver bracelet watch, and sunglasses.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Priyanka Chopra in 2 lakh sultry black dress attends a wedding with Nick Jonas and family. Pics
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On